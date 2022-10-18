Art Club: Creativity is for everyone!

By: Rachel Dunnam, Staff Writer

September 26, 2022

On Ouachita’s campus, there are many ways for students to be involved. A great opportunity to build both community and creativity is Art Club. Art Club is not just for art majors; anyone can and is encouraged to join.

“Art Club is a community of artists that meets to have fellowship, put on art shows, serve the community and sell art,” said senior Madeline McKay, President of Art Club. “Anyone and everyone can join Art Club!”

Art Club is the host for many fun events throughout the semester as well as a contributor to the Festival of the Arts held in Downtown Arkadelphia. Bob Ross paint night is being held again this year and is a fan favorite of students in and outside of Art Club.

“We have meals together, do art projects and community outreach throughout the semester!” exclaimed McKay. “Our biggest event is probably the Bob Ross paint night which everyone is welcome to! We also put on an art club show and a juried show every year.”

Along with these events, the Festival of the Arts was held this past Friday and Saturday. This event is an opportunity to support local artists, hear live music and enjoy lots of different food trucks.

“This weekend, Art Club had a booth at the Arkadelphia Festival of the Arts,” said sophomore Kasey Dumas. “This was a great opportunity for student artists to get their name out there and also make some extra cash!”

Art Club is a great opportunity for anyone who wants to expand their skills or try something new. It allows students to make connections and meet other artists who share similar interests, or those who can bring new ideas to the table.

“Art Club is an on campus organization dedicated to building a fun, creative environment for anyone,” said Dumas. “It’s such a good outlet for those who may not have time to fit art into their schedules and just want to have a little time set aside to be creative and potentially promote their art skills.”

OBU Art Club is a place of encouragement, creativity and overall fun. Joining this club gives students the chance to meet new people and to broaden their horizons. Consider joining Art Club, and join in on the events hosted by Art Club this year!