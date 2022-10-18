Academic Success Center offers all the tools you need to achieve your goals this semester

By Emilee Webb, News Editor

September 26, 2022

The Ouachita Academic Success Center, or ASC, is the home of Ouachita’s tutoring program. Its main goal is to help students who may be struggling in certain classes or to advance the skills of those who wish to do so. The ASC presents a variety of options to students who request their services. They host study sessions, team study halls for athletic teams, success workshops, as well as test preps and tutoring services hosted by ASC tutors.

So far this semester, there have been over 100 requests for tutoring. Katie Herring, student support specialist for the Academic Success Center shares her thoughts as to why tutoring requests have been so frequent.

“I would like to believe the students are reaching out to the ASC earlier in the semester for tutoring, because they have been encouraged and supported in their past experiences with the ASC tutors. The ASC employs a great group of peer tutors who are highly recommended by Ouachita faculty members. We have also had a lot of promotion from campus faculty and staff who are supportive of and believe in the benefits of the ASC Tutoring Program,” Herring said.

Herring also encourages students to look into tutoring and shares that the ASC’s services are beneficial for everyone.

“One of the biggest misconceptions about tutoring is that it is only for students who “struggle” with their academics,” Herring said. “The ASC believes tutoring is beneficial for everyone! Some of our tutors will also go to tutoring for their own courses, because it is a great way to go over content from a different perspective. I would encourage students to try out tutoring if they are wanting some additional help in any of their courses. I would also encourage students to go to at least three sessions to gain the full benefits of meeting with a tutor. The Academic Success Center would love for students to consider us as another part of their Ouachita support system. We are happy to help students in whatever way we can as they navigate their academics, whether that is helping with time management, using a planner, or helping them schedule tutoring or study sessions.”

The tutors that the Academic Success Center employs are passionate about helping students learn and grow throughout their time here at Ouachita. Junior Kaitlyn Stoddard, who serves as a tutor in the subjects of political science and English, reflects on her time spent as a tutor and offers advice to students wishing to seek the Academic Success Center’s services.

“Everybody has their own strengths, which means sometimes studying the liberal arts can challenge us to confront our weaknesses. Tutoring is a safe, productive space where we can help you do that. Never be nervous to come to tutoring! Your tutor is a student just like you are, and we are all more than happy to help,” Stoddard said.

Kennedy Johnson, a junior biology major, is currently tutoring for the Spanish I and Anatomy and Physiology I classes. Johnson expresses her thoughts about the high amount of requested tutoring sessions this semester and how the Academic Success Center can help students succeed.

“I think that it is wonderful that the Academic Success Center has received so many requests for tutoring this semester because that means that students are willing to seek the help that they need in order to be successful in their classes,” Johnson said. “Ouachita does such a great job of meeting the needs of the students, so there are plenty of tutors in a variety of disciplines that are ready to help our students succeed.”

Junior Sydney Motl also shares her thoughts on the benefits of utilizing the Academic Success Center.

“I think it’s awesome that so many students are utilizing the ASC. It’s a fantastic resource on campus and it’s important for students to be aware of it. I think the most important thing to emphasize about tutoring is that it is a mark of a good student to know when to ask for help. There can be a lot of shame around tutoring but it is absolutely one of the best things you can do for yourself,” Motl said.

Students interested in tutoring or any of the Academic Success Center’s services can email asc@obu.edu, call 870-245-5381, or stop by Lile 122 to get more information or to make an appointment for tutoring.