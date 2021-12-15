Humans of OBU: Carter McKissack

“The Ouachita Student Foundation raises funds to assist students who need aid to continue their time at Ouachita Baptist University. The OSF motto is “students helping students,” and this is what OSF tries to do through each event and fundraiser. My role in this organization has essentially been the “6th man.” I come off the “bench” and take action in whatever is asked of me. Mostly, that is working football games, helping out in our annual tiger tunes show, or even minimal tasks throughout the semester. All of these things help to raise money for OSF scholarships. I first found out about OSF through my roommate who had been familiar with the organization from years prior. I made the decision to join OSF because I have always loved serving and putting others ahead of myself. This has been OSF’s goal since they began.”

photo by Levi Dade