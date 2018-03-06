Expensive gifts don’t make or break Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day, the holiday for love. Let’s face it. You either love it or you hate it. Most girls love this day and all of the cheesiness that it entails and most guys hate it and think it’s just an unnecessary expense. Valentine’s Day can become very expensive. It’s easy to get carried away with the $8 cards, heart shaped candy and oversized teddy bears. Everything is always more expensive when it is holiday themed. There’s one thing to always remember. Expensive doesn’t mean special.

When planning a special Valentine’s Day date you don’t have to break the bank. You could spend under $20 and still make your significant other feel special. There’s a few different ways to approach this.

First let’s start with the card. Cards are my favorite. They are so special to me and I keep every card I receive. If you want to get your significant other a card but it’s an $8 card then take a picture of it and put it down. Take the picture and either draw the card yourself or ask a friend and get them a sonic drink one day to thank them. By doing this you’ve already saved money and the card is already more meaningful because it is hand made.

Next, we have the candy. Hit up the $1 bin at Walmart and get a few different kinds or instead, get half a gallon of ice cream and two spoons. This will cost just as much or less and it’s something you can enjoy together.

Who needs a 10 ft. teddy bear? I’m not going to lie, I have always wanted one but I don’t even have anywhere to put it. If you’re determined to get your girl a teddy bear then get her a small one and then make something. You could do something as simple as putting a picture in a frame, writing letters telling her when to open them, or coupons for date nights, a carwash, just random things that she likes and you know she would appreciate. If she knows you spent time thinking of it, and did something special for her she will love it no matter what.

For him, you can never go wrong with food or socks. Maybe get him a little gift card for his favorite restaurant, or just get him his favorite snacks and socks. Better yet, why don’t you offer to cook for Valentine’s Day? You can make Spaghetti for $5. Just be creative! Do something meaningful and different.

Lastly, to complete the date night you have to eat dinner. Like I said earlier, you can make spaghetti and, maybe have a romantic Lady and the Tramp moment. You could go on a picnic at sunset and split a pizza from big cheese or even eat Chick-Fil-A from the student center. The possibilities are truly endless. If you want to be really romantic, have a picnic under the stars and go star gazing. After you stargaze, take your girl by the hand and ask her to dance. It’s totally free and a swoon worthy moment for her.

Valentine’s Day is the cheesiest, yet most fun holiday. Enjoy it, have a good time and just spend time with your significant other. Remember, expensive doesn’t mean special! Have a great Valentine’s Day!

By Tiffany Lee, staff writer