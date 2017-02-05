Hines and Williams take on Chicago

For most of us at Ouachita, returning from winter break just means getting back into a familiar routine, but for Hannah Hines and Victoria Williams, it is a complete change of pace.

This past fall semester, Hines, a junior musical theatre and mass communications major, and Williams, a senior mass communications major, got the chance to intern and attend classes in the windy city itself, Chicago.

With Ouachita offering a program like the Chicago Semester, they had the chance to step out of their comfort zone into a world of new experiences. Not only were they able to intern at wonderful companies in the city and attend classes downtown, but they were also immersed in the arts and diversity that Chicago has to offer.

While Hines and Williams had different internships in Chicago, they both attended class and experienced the culture together. Once a week they would make a trip to a building in downtown Chicago, where they looked out from a glass room on the 12th floor while attending class. Along with seminar, they took an arts and engagement course and a course on the diversity of Chicago.

Through these classes, they visited different neighborhoods in Chicago, like Chinatown. They both noted that it was an eye-opening experience to see such diversity.

They also would attend a different art event in the city each week, whether it be a musical, a play, visiting a museum or attending the Chicago Symphony Orchestra.

Hines and Williams also shared an apartment in the city where they were always just walking distance away from the excitement of downtown and the many restaurants and stores that accompany it.

Hines spent her time in Chicago as a marketing apprentice for Chicago Children’s Theatre during the week and front of house staff during the weekends. The experience proved to be different than anything she had ever encountered in Arkansas and provided insight to her future career choices.

Not only did she take a city bus to work every day, but also she was surrounded by city life at all hours. Hines’ apartment was close to downtown Chicago, and the hustle and bustle never stopped. With a piano bar below and restaurants like Chipotle just around the corner, there was never a shortage of things to do or places to go.

Hines, being a lover of the arts, mentioned that a few of her most memorable times in Chicago were getting to see the musical, “Kinky Boots,” attending The Chicago Symphony Orchestra and, of course, seeing “Hamilton” live. Hines also couldn’t forget the night when the Chicago Cubs won the World Series: the street below her apartment was blocked off as a city-wide party erupted.

Although she is glad to be back with friends and family, the experience of a semester in Chicago provided Hines with great opportunities and great friendships. She put an emphasis on the real-world experience and independence one would gain from the Chicago semester.

“If you have a chance to do it, do it,” Hines said.

Williams also had a very successful semester in Chicago. Williams interned with a non-profit organization known as Team World Vision. This organization has a goal of raising money for clean water in Africa through endurance running. They host events, such as the Global 6K for Water. Williams played a part in promoting the 6K and had the chance to travel to Denver and visit schools in Chicago to set up host sites and get people involved.

Not only did she have this opportunity, but also she traveled to San Diego with Team World Vision after assisting in the planning of a gathering of approximately 200 pastors. Williams notes that she also gained experience through little jobs, like press releases and design projects within the company.

Although Williams is no longer interning with Team World Vision, she plans to travel to Africa with the organization this summer to see the water projects she helped raise funds to build.

This experience affirmed her love for working with non-profit organizations and is helping her shape her future career options. Along with Hines, she noted that life in Chicago is drastically different from life in Arkadelphia, or even Houston, her hometown.

Although Williams said that “it was hard to see how broken the world is and how dark it can be,” she found purpose in being part of the community of Chicago and highly recommends the Chicago Semester. She created great relationships and loved the company.

“Do Chicago Semester because it will be one of the greatest experiences you will have, and you will be so grateful, especially when you’re looking for jobs,” Williams said. “Not only will you have experience, but you will discover if it is something you want to do with the rest of your life.”

