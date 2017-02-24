International Feature: Estefanie Perez

Some may think that it’s fate when people meet, but often times we learn it’s all a part of God’s master plan when people’s paths wind up crossing.

For senior Estefanie Perez, moving to a foreign land was more like moving home when she stepped on campus in August of 2013. Growing up in Maracaibo, Venezuela, Perez first heard about Ouachita as a young teen through a missionary couple, Sharon and Harvey McCone, who are Ouachita grads.

“[The McCones] lived in Venezuela for a few years and connected with my dad through the missionary board,” Perez said. “They started a medical mission back in my city, Maracaibo, and my dad worked for a pharmaceutical company. He was able to help them bring in all kinds of medicine and made it easier bringing things in with the government.”

Perez and her older sister, Michelle, just so happened to work as translators for the McCone’s various mission teams that came to their city.

As Michelle approached her senior year, the McCone family suggested that Ouachita would be the perfect match for her to study abroad. Having already heard so much about the university, the decision was easy. In August 2010, the Perez family traveled from Maracaibo to Florida, where the McCone’s lived, and on to Arkadelphia, Arkansas, when they stepped foot on Ouachita’s campus for the first time.

“When we moved in my sister, we had never seen the school. Move in day was the first for everything,” Perez said. “Our first impression was that it was such a vibrant campus, the people were friendly, and [since] it was WOW week people were helping you move in and move your boxes. They started taking her boxes in and we were thinking, ‘Are they stealing it all or what?’ So it was a bit of culture shock when we first arrived on campus, but it was a good thing.”

Beginning her college career earlier than most, Estefanie graduated from high school at the age of 17 in 2011 and decided to attend college at Universidad Rafael Belloso Chacin, also known as Dr. Rafael Belloso Chacin University.

“Back home, I was in college for two years before starting at Ouachita. I didn’t feel challenged from the content and the way it was being taught to me, I didn’t have any practical way of applying[what I learned.].” Perez said. “I was able to witness how great of an experience [Michelle] was having. She only had good things to say about Ouachita and her experience in the United States. She never at any point said she couldn’t adjust. That was really encouraging, and I was hopeful for myself because I was thinking if she could do it, I could do it too.”

Her parents agreed to let her study abroad alongside her sister, and Perez entered Ouachita as a freshman, business administration major with over 50 hours of credit in 2013.

Perez acclimated to life in a small town with no car and got involved in activities around school, finding new ways to thrive. She is an executive leader and charter member of Women in Business as well as treasurer of the International Club. In addition, she has volunteered with activities on campus like the International Food Festival, Tiger Serve Day, Enactus and the Ouachita Student Foundation.

“One of the things my dad always told us was that he loved Ouachita because it’s small and there are no distractions; nothing to waste your time except for studying. He kind of put it into our minds that this is a privilege,” Perez said. “Not only do you get a college education, which for most people is already such a privilege in itself, but we had the chance to study abroad in a private university. He would tell us our only job is to study, so Arkadelphia is perfect.”

Perez will graduate in May and plans to stay in the U.S. as long as possible. In addition to allowing her to study for four years, her student visa will allow her to stay and work for pay after graduation for up to a year.

“I am currently waiting to hear back on my optional practical training (OPT). The government lets you work for a year and get paid; otherwise, you cannot be paid for anything unless it’s on campus,” Perez said. “The OPT work has to be in the field of your major so my plans are hopefully to get a job or multiple internships throughout the next year.”

I applied for it and I’m hoping to get a positive response because I have the time on my visa, but the government has to grant and approve the OPT.”

Once her OPT is approved, Perez hopes to gain more practical and hands-on experience in the next year by working or interning. She also thinks school may be in her future again.

“After a year, I think I’m going back to school; maybe getting a masters in international business, maybe a masters in public relations or something along those lines,” Perez said. “Right now, I’m a little burned out on school, and I know in the field of communications that experience is better than an education. Your network and contacts that you develop and use are better than just knowledge. So, I want to get some experience and maybe go to grad school.”

During her time at Ouachita and summers spent traveling and working, Perez discovered she wants to eventually work in a public relations role at an advertising agency.

Looking back, she sees the plan God orchestrated for her life and her family from the beginning, as her dreams of studying abroad at Ouachita became a reality. She is hopeful to continue serving and living for Christ just as the McCone’s did when she first met them years ago in Venezuela.

By Amber Easterly, staff writer