Life Lessons: “Pretty is as pretty does”

Growing up, we all remember those sayings our parents used to tell us. No matter what the circumstance was, if it somewhat related they would say it. When thinking about one that stuck out to me I think of something my dad always told me. “Pretty is as pretty does.”

In other words, if you’re ugly on the inside then it doesn’t matter what’s on the outside.

My dad always reminded me of this saying when I was down on myself about my appearance or maybe just being a little sassy. He would always remind me, “pretty is as pretty does.”

Growing up as a girl, it can be tough. It’s so easy to begin comparing yourself to “it” girls. We want to look just like them, we get jealous, maybe even sad. But, the truth is, external beauty is irrelevant when it all comes down to it.

We live in a society today that focuses on appearances. We can’t even scroll through Facebook or Instagram without seeing makeup tutorials or diet plans. With so much pressure on how we “should” look, it’s easy to focus on the outside and forget about the importance of the inside.

Think about it, when we describe someone we tend to hone in on their physical appearance first, not their characteristics as a person. In the same way, when discussing what we look for in a significant other, we usually describe our “type” based on their outward appearance instead of internal character.

But, why do we do this? Because we grew up in a society where we don’t know any different.

Ever since I can remember, my parents have instilled this saying in me, “pretty is as pretty does.” Starting at a young age my parents taught me, it doesn’t matter what you look like on the outside if you’re ugly on the inside.

Honestly, that could not be more true. We all look at celebrities and models, comparing ourselves to them and how we want to be like them. But do we? We know nothing about them. The truth is if we actually knew them. We might not like them or find them near as pretty. Do we want to be known in 50 years as the girl with the pretty face or the girl or guy with the good body, or do we want to be remembered as the person with the beautiful heart, who was a friend to all?

Every single one of my friends are gorgeous, but that’s not why I’m friends with them. I’m friends with them because of their personalities and characteristics and their encouraging spirit.

Yes, we’re human and we’re attracted to the people who have the qualities of what the world considers to be beautiful. But, after meeting those people, what makes us stick around is who they are as a person.

“Pretty is as pretty does.” The most beautiful quality to see is someone’s heart.

Outward beauty is fleeting, but in 50 years, that pretty heart will be just as or more beautiful.

By Tiffany Lee, staff writer