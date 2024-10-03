Ludwig’s Bakery: new location, longtime tradition

By Avery Walker, Staff Writer

While driving through the streets of downtown Arkadelphia, it is impossible to ignore the splash of forest green on the corner of Eighth Street and Caddo Street. Upon stepping inside, one discovers that this new building is, in fact, a bakery called Ludwig’s. The atmosphere of Ludwig’s calls to mind all the comforts of home, with an eclectic mix of tables and comfortable couches, colorful décor, and of course, the smell of homemade pastries and coffee.

Ludwig’s is not new to the Arkadelphia area. It has served the Caddo Valley community for four and a half years, only recently moving its location to downtown Arkadelphia where it has experienced enormous success. However, this is only the most recent chapter in a long story of family tradition.

“My grandfather opened up the first Ludwig’s in America in the early 1920s,” said owner Lorraine McSwain, née Ludwig. “My grandparents immigrated from Germany to Estelline, Texas.”

Five years ago, after living in the Dallas area for several years, McSwain moved to Arkadelphia both to be near family and away from the big city. Early on, she and her husband noticed a bakery for sale on Highway 7 across from De Soto Bluff. “Initially, I didn’t want to buy it,” McSwain reflected, “But sometimes the Good Lord has other plans for you.”

In McSwain’s case, these plans turned out to be carrying on the family name through Ludwig’s Bakery. While tossing around several different ideas for a good name, McSwain realized that Ludwig’s was, of course, the obvious choice. So, Ludwig’s Bakery opened on March 7, 2020 – right before the world shut down due to Covid 19.

McSwain described this time known for choking out small businesses with surprising serenity. “Somehow we managed to stay open without going into debt,” she explained. “We were always in the black.”

Thankfully, both for the McSwains and for Arkadelphia, Ludwig’s Bakery is still thriving to this day, offering the Arkadelphia community a taste of Germany. Along with making fresh bread, cookies and cinnamon rolls, Ludwig’s sells uniquely German treats, such as bierocks (a homemade pastry stuffed with meat, gouda cheese, cabbage, served with honey mustard), amerikaners (a light, sweet bread with lemon glaze), and McSwain’s favorite, Streuselkuchen (roasted pecan cake).

“It means ‘strudel-on-top cake.’ It’s my favorite thing we sell because it reminds me of my childhood.” McSwain explained that for a German tradition called Kaffeeklatsch, a midday break for coffee and pastries, her mother and grandmother would make Streuselkuchen, stretching it throughout the week. “They made yards of that stuff,” she laughed.

Not only does Ludwig’s have a rich past; it also has a bright future. After moving its location to Arkadelphia, Ludwig’s has tripled its sales, benefiting from the increased traffic of college students and Arkadelphia residents. Likewise, Ludwig’s has partnered with Dr. Jack’s coffee, creating even closer ties with OBU. “We like to support you guys,” McSwain explained.

Around November, Ludwig’s plans to offer lunch options as well as breakfast and pastries. Ludwig’s is open Wednesday through Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. for anybody who wishes to enjoy homemade food, explore a fascinating history, and participate in the German tradition of Kaffeeklatsch, something busy college students could certainly appreciate. One thing is certain: Ludwig’s is sure to become a staple of Arkadelphia life.