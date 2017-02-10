Morning vs. Night Showers

MORNING SHOWERS

You wake up 45 minutes before class starts. You quickly calculate how much time you have to get ready and grab a snack before you dash across campus to class. What’s the first thing that crosses your mind when you think about getting ready? Food. Okay, second thing? Showering.

Showering is arguably the most magical time of the day. Rolling out of bed and “jumping” into the shower helps you transition easily from sleepy and groggy to awake and refreshed. The warmth given off by a shower offers a friendly kick-start to your day.

Standing in the shower is often one of the quietest times of the day. A very strong feeling of solace can be taken from showers. It’s quite easy to lose oneself in “shower thoughts.”

Usually, shower thoughts answer some of the greatest questions in life and lead us to the most creative bounds of our imagination. Why not start the mornings off by pondering the question, “Why do we drive on parkways and park on driveways?” The simplest of thoughts suddenly become exponentially more complex. Give it a chew, some pretty good food for thought.

Having a quiet space to focus and prepare for the day is key to starting a morning routine. For those who are punctual to the “T,” showering often helps by giving us a reason to get out of bed. Base your routine around your shower. You can combine showering and getting everything ready for the day with a generous portion of breakfast for instant energy. If you want to feel super ready for the day, try showering immediately followed by a cup o’ Joe. Magic.

Although it’s not fun to limit your shower time, taking a 5-minute shower in the morning allows for you to listen to that one “pump-up” song to get your day rolling. Did you think I’d forget to mention listening to music in the shower? If there was ever a way to find the square root of kick-starting your morning, I think music would be somewhere in that equation. If you’re on the fence about showering in the morning or at night, I implore you to try jamming out to a handful of songs while taking a morning shower. Something is so magical about the way the tunes reverb through the bathroom when you shower. If you’re feeling risky, try hitting those high notes while you’re in the shower. Your suitemates will love it.

If you fancy an early morning workout, you can’t just go waltzing around flaunting your smelly victory. Shower. For your sake and ours, don’t wait until night because you prefer evening showers. Exercising can fall into the routine category associated with morning showers, and while this is extremely beneficial to your health, just remember to get clean afterward.

Oily skin? Morning shower. Itchy head? Morning shower. Can’t go back to sleep? Jump in that morning shower. Morning homework that you put off so that you could enjoy your evening and not have to stress about not finishing your homework? Treat yourself to a morning shower and get that mind runnin’. The list rolls on and on.

By Will Blase, staff writer

NIGHT SHOWERS

You’re either a dog or cat person. You’re either an early riser or a night owl. You’re either a pancakes or waffles person. There are many things we do or like that people prefer one over the other. This is a fact of life.

That is also a fact of life is that many of those people are wrong. Concerning which time of the day people shower is no different; showering at night is clearly the way to go.

I know many of you might scoff at this idea. Isn’t a shower the best way to start off your morning? Don’t you feel dirty during the day if you shower at night? Isn’t it better at waking you up than a cup of coffee? The answer to each of these questions, my friends, is no. Absolutely not.

Showering first thing after rolling out of bed is not the best way to start off my morning. Considering the fact that I don’t run marathons in my sleep, I’m perfectly clean in the morning, and if you think a shower is better at waking you up than a cup of coffee, then clearly your coffee isn’t strong enough.

Night showers are by far the best for a number of reasons. For one, it’s the best way to end one’s night. You’re clean, and all you have to do is put on your pajamas and watch some Netflix (or, if you’re like me, do the homework you put off) before drifting off to sleep. I go to bed every night feeling fresh and clean; I simply don’t sleep as well if I don’t.

Another bonus to showering at night is that you can literally take as long a shower as you want (or as long as your roommates allow you to). I can take a shower at night and mull over my day for five minutes while thinking about something stupid the rest of the time. I don’t have to rush in the shower; I can take my time, solve some world problems and carry on with the rest of my night.

Additionally, not having to add a shower to my morning routine saves me a lot of time, and I mean a lot. If I showered in the morning, not only would I have to shower, but I’d have to comb my hair, blow dry it, straighten it (because blow drying my hair makes me look like Hagrid), do my makeup, get dressed, eat a quick breakfast and go. Night showers allow me to throw my clean hair up in a bun or ponytail, put makeup on, eat a quick breakfast while checking my Facebook page, get dressed and head out the door with my stuff, giving me just enough time to grab some coffee before class.

Do you, readers, know what time allows me to do? It allows me to sleep in as late as possible. That is a beautiful thing. If I showered in the morning, it’d probably add an hour minimum to my morning. This is precious time that I can use for sleep. Enough said.

These are just a few of the many reasons why showering at night is actually the best thing ever. You morning showerers may disagree, claiming that it’s less hygienic, but you’d be wrong. You get all the benefits of showering in the morning (clean body) with the added perks. Plus, I never go to bed with a day’s worth of grime. Talk about gross.

By Katherine Carter, opinions editor