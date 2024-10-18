New barbecue restaurant in Arkadelphia

By Opinions Editor, Camryn Stroupe

Less than one mile uphill from Cliff Harris Stadium sits a quaint BBQ joint with a rich heritage. I received the opportunity to review the new location of Savory Avery BBQ on N. 10th St, and as barbecue is one of my favorite types of food I jumped at the chance.

“We don’t have customers, we have company!” – Sgt. Roger Avery

I visited on a bright afternoon and was greeted by an old red truck as I approached the entrance. With a wooden bed and a “Lil’ Red Express Truck” decal on the side, the Dodge vouched for the welcoming character of the restaurant.

Entering the door I was greeted by Sgt. Roger Avery himself and was invited to try a free sample of their fresh smoked wings before placing my order. The great tastes had begun.

When looking at the menu, there is a story behind nearly every item. I ordered BBQ nachos, made with doritos, pulled pork, nacho cheese and bbq sauce. I greatly enjoyed the unique combination of the nacho doritos with the bbq, and the sauce was the perfect mix between sweet and savory. “I took this recipe from the Air Force,” Sgt. Avery said. “My burgers are from the Marine Corps, the burrito is from drill sergeants, the smoked wings are from the Navy and the sandwiches were created by the Army. We had a day when my First Sergeant did not want to feed my soldiers, so my wife and I took it into our own hands with the help of all my soldiers’. They all had a hand in our current menu.”

The Avery family has a rich history in serving the country. Sgt. Avery shares his family’s story on the back of the restaurant menu. “We are an Army family, and I am retired from the US Army with a total of 31 years of service,” Sgt. Avery said. “Both of our sons are currently serving with the US Army. Our daughter led her JROTC team to first place at Arkadelphia High School. She is my little green beret! My wife is a true-blue Army wife, and she served as an English teacher while I was deployed.”

Sgt. Avery served in the Cold War, Desert Storm and over 100 missions in Iraq while in the Army and Air Force as an NCO (noncommissioned officer). Numerous medals from his time in service are proudly displayed on the walls of the dining room along with a flag from his time in Guantanamo Bay. As a senior engineer he also guarded nuclear weapons in multiple locations and even President Reagan’s plane in the Air Force.

Savory Avery BBQ began during Sgt. Avery’s service. “One of my privates during PT decided to hide in my truck and eat some ribs I’d made,” Sgt. Avery said. “I went looking for him and when I found him he looked over the seat and said, ‘Savory Avery!’ That’s been the name of our barbecue since then.”

Though the family has been in business since 2008, they recently acquired their new location across from the DeSoto Bluff. I really think this spot allows them to have a lot more visibility to the community and reflects their welcoming environment. They can be found on Facebook and also offer DoorDash services. My time at the BBQ joint was completely positive and I felt right at home. “We don’t have customers,” Sgt. Avery said, “We have company.” After my experience at Savory Avery BBQ, I couldn’t agree more!