Opinion: International Food Fest did not disappoint

By Emilee Webb, Staff Writer

March 2, 2022

Ouachita’s International Club hosted the International Food Fest on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022. The theme for the night was “A World of Flavor.” Upon arrival, each guest received a “passport” and a “ticket” that granted them entrance to the fun. The cost of attendance was only $5, which included a full buffet of food.

Upon entering the room, guests were greeted by student volunteers carrying dishes to taste. These included Turkish delight, Swedish meatballs, a stroopwafel and hummus with celery and carrots.

One of the fan-favorite dishes of the night was mango and sticky rice from Thailand. This dish was full of flavor and refreshing. It was easily one of my favorite things I tried at the event.

From Australia, students were invited to try “fairy bread.” This recipe was prepared by Joe Couch, who said it was something he ate at birthday parties as a child.

Another fan-favorite dish was the elotes from Mexico. Elotes are a Mexican street corn made with charred corn, a spicy, creamy chili and Cojita cheese.

“I enjoyed all of the foods I tried at the International Food Festival, but my favorite thing I ate was easily the Elotes,” sophomore Scarlet Bates said. “They were the perfect mixture of spicy and creamy, and I would eat this dish every day if I could.”

Carla Gallart is an international student from Spain, and she prepared Spanish frittatas for the festival.

“The Spanish frittatas were my favorite thing that I tried,” said Oliva Gaston, a sophomore at Ouachita. “I am on the tennis team with Carla, so I was so excited to try the dish she prepared. It ended up being my favorite of the night!”

The International Food Fest was a hit and would not have been possible without the OBU International Club and the many volunteers who worked hard to host an authentic, multicultural dining experience.