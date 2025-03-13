Ouachita Communications Students attend College Media Conference in New York City

By Jacie Sellars, News Editor

A group of 11 Ouachita communications students recently traveled to New York City for the College Media Association conference from Feb. 26 to March 1. Students represented different campus media organizations, including the Signal, the Ouachitonian, the Ouachita News Show and Ouachita Sports DIgital Network. The trip provided opportunities for professional networking and other fun adventures in the city.

The College Media Association conference was hosted at the New York Marriott Marquis, a hotel located in Times Square. Universities from across the country attended the conference to hear journalism advice that could be applied to their own newsrooms. Sessions were led by professors and journalists, including reporters from publications like the New York Times and the Washington Post.

Each session approached communication and journalism using unique methods. Junior Hayden Wylie said he enjoyed attending a session called “Leadership and Legos,” where attendees were divided into groups and had to build a structure without using verbal communication.

“It was a truly captivating experience,” Wylie said. “We learned that the “machine of success” requires the qualities of relationships, ideas, action and results.”

Students on the trip also got to learn more about broadcast journalism through a tour of NBC Studios in Rockefeller Center. The tour gave students a behind the scenes look at sets for “The Tonight Show” and “Late Night with Seth Meyers,” along with information on how NBC shows are developed.

Senior Liberty Wiggins said that she appreciated the new perspective that the tour gave her. “It was so neat to see the behind the scenes of some of the sets,” Wiggins said. “I’m a huge fan of ‘The Tonight Show’ with Jimmy Fallon. The way that they make the set look bigger than it is, it’s camera magic.”

Alongside educational opportunities, students had the chance to explore everything New York City has to offer. Students visited iconic city landmarks, including Times Square, Central Park and the Brooklyn Bridge. Groups also experienced culture in the city by visiting museums and seeing Broadway shows.

Junior Sarah Kate McAnelly said that she especially enjoyed getting to visit the Metropolitan Museum of Art. “Growing up, I’ve always been into European history and being able to go to The Met made me enjoy it even more,” McAnelly said. “I got to experience and see the art in front of my face and learn more about it.”

Overall, the trip gave students a fun opportunity to learn valuable lessons that will be useful during their time working in student media and potentially in their future careers.