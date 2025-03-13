Rho Sigma’s Annual Red Hair Dye Event Raises Funds for The Call

By Jordan Dallimore, Staff Writer

Rho Sigma’s annual red hair dye event was more than just a bold fashion statement; it was a fundraiser with a purpose. Held in the amphitheater, the event blended tradition, school spirit, and charity, all while turning heads with vibrant shades of red. Half of the proceeds were donated to The Call, a nonprofit organization that supports foster children in Arkansas. The event successfully combined fun with philanthropy.

The setup was simple but effective. Rho Sigma members took turns sitting in the center of the amphitheater while announcer Joe Phillips hyped up the crowd, encouraging donations. As the money rolled in, more members volunteered to dye their hair, with some committing for just a day, others for weeks, and a few even making it permanent. Cody Pallen, Rho Sigma’s president, explained, “Our goal was to surpass $100, and we ended up raising over $300, donating about $150 to The Call.” The event quickly gained momentum as students rallied together for a good cause, proving that a little peer pressure, especially when it’s for charity, can go a long way.

Dyeing hair red has been a Rho Sigma tradition since the 1950s. Originally, pledges were required to go red as part of their initiation, but over time, it evolved into a symbol of club membership. Today, the club has taken that tradition and turned it into a charity event, ensuring their legacy carries on with a meaningful purpose.

“I’ve learned that traditions don’t have to stay in the past; they can evolve to fit the present,” Pallen said. “What was once a pledge requirement is now a fun, optional event that connects our club’s history with a cause we care about.”

For new members like William Brown, the experience was both exciting and nerve-wracking. “I liked it because not only was it for a good cause, but it was also a new look I could try,” Brown said.

Seeing his new red hair for the first time was a shock, but not necessarily a bad one. Pallen, who has participated in the event multiple times, described his first reaction: “It felt like a fever dream. I had never done anything drastic to my hair before, let alone turn it the color of a strawberry shortcake. When I finally looked in the mirror, I audibly gasped.”

As for how families reacted, the responses were mixed. “In my experience, dads usually think it’s hilarious, while moms… not so much,” Pallen laughed. “There’s always that initial pause, followed by a deep sigh and something along the lines of, ‘What have you done to yourself?’”

While the event was a success, organizing it came with challenges. The biggest hurdle? Timing. Finding a time when students weren’t in class was tricky, which is why the event was scheduled in a two-hour block to allow for more participation. Another challenge was convincing members to dye their hair in the first place. “Once they realized it was for charity, there was a lot more enthusiasm,” Pallen admitted.

For first-time participant Brown, the experience was a valuable lesson in tradition and teamwork. “This was my first time,” he said, “but I would do it again.”

Rho Sigma’s red hair dye event is more than just a fundraiser; it’s a testament to the power of tradition and the impact of giving back. What started as an initiation ritual has evolved into a celebration of community, history, and charity. And for those who left the amphitheater with bright red hair? It was more than just a bold new look; it was a reminder that sometimes, the best way to honor tradition is to give it a new purpose.