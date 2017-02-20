Ouachita to host Special Olympics events; student volunteers needed

Ouachita will host two sports events for students with disabilities. The first event will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 21, and the second will be on Thursday, Feb. 23. Both are basketball events and will take place in the Sturgis Physical Education Center. Children from surrounding schools ranging from kindergarten to high school will be in attendance.

The first event is the Unified Special Olympics Qualification Tournament. The games will start at 9 a.m. and will last until 1 p.m. This is a newer program which allows for students with intellectual or physical disabilities to participate in sports activities with other students who do not have disabilities. Through integration, participating students learn a certain sport, the value of sportsmanship and the importance of including others. The winning teams of this regional tournament will advance to the state tournament, which will be held next month in Hot Springs.

Several students from the kinesiology department will be helping with this tournament. Other students are welcome to come and support the competing teams by cheering them on and encouraging them during the games.

The annual Area 10 Special Olympic Basketball event will be next Thursday. Participants will be able to work on individual skill activities such as passing, shooting and dribbling the ball. Teams will also be competing in basketball games. Over 200 Special Olympic athletes are expected to attend. About 15 to 20 local schools will be represented. The Opening Ceremonies will commence at 10 a.m., and the activities will continue until noon.

Ouachita volunteers are needed to assist with this event.

Mike Reynolds, professor of kinesiology and leisure studies, is one of the event directors. He has helped coordinate this event for about 15 years and is looking forward to hosting these students at Ouachita once again.

“We’ve got students from education, science, psychology and even [entire] classes who will be helping with Special Olympics,” Reynolds said. “And then we’ll probably have, from the student body, from 150-200 regular volunteers to come and cheer and encourage the athletes.”

Reynolds also mentioned one of his favorite aspects of the event.

“This is an opportunity for us to give to somebody that we’re not recruiting to Ouachita—this is just giving back,” Reynolds said. “And our students really do a great job of embracing the Special Olympic athletes.”

“The athletes love coming to Ouachita, because our students really make them feel at home,” Reynolds said.

Amber Chelette, assistant professor of kinesiology and leisure studies, is also directing the Special Olympics events. Chelette realizes the incredible learning experience that comes with Special Olympics.

“I think the most exciting thing is to watch my students . . . open their minds to the abilities of these kids and these athletes and how amazing they are,” Chelette said. “It’s a good way for me to practice the skills that I’m trying to teach my kids and to put yourself last; to be a servant of others.”

The Area 10 Special Olympics Basketball event is a great volunteer opportunity. These children are coming to have a good time, and they need to be encouraged in the events in which they participate. Any student from any major is welcome to assist in this unique event. Both Chelette and Reynolds encouraged students to come out to SPEC next week.

“Just come,” Chelette said. “I promise you, you will not leave disappointed. You will get something out of it. You will love it; you will enjoy it. It is definitely worth whatever time you can give to it. Whether it’s 10 minutes or an hour or two hours, it’s worth it.”

To sign up as a volunteer, email Mike Reynolds at reynoldsm@obu.edu. For more information about the Special Olympics programs in Arkansas, visit http://www.specialolympicsarkansas.org

The many students who get to come to our campus for this event enjoy it immensely; Reynolds credits the volunteers from Ouachita.

Written by staff writer: Sarah Hays