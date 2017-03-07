RecLife to host day-long hike, on-campus lawn games

OBU RecLife will host two outdoor events during the upcoming month of March: a day-long hike on Saturday, March 11, and on-campus lawn games on Tuesday, March 14.

During the day hike, students will participate in a four-mile hike through the Ouachita National Forest. Participants will cross the Little Missouri River and explore the forest and waters around the Winding Stair. The group will meet at the SPEC parking lot at 9 a.m. and return to campus around 5 p.m. The event is free, but participants are asked to register before midnight on March 9. Lunch will be provided.

For those looking for a study break, the lawn games will offer a convenient opportunity to enjoy the outdoors while staying on-campus. The games, including slacklining, Bocce, Kubb and more, will begin on the Tiger Lawn at 3 p.m. and end around 6 p.m. Students are encouraged to stop by for just a few minutes or even a few hours.

“Both of those [events] are kind of good examples of our goal as RecLife, which is to get people active, to get people outside,” said Shane Seaton, who became the Director of Recreational Life at OBU in August 2015. “The day hike is for people who have more time … but people are busy, so maybe it’s just all you can do is get out for an hour and play a game.”

For Seaton, events like these are why he loves his job as RecLife director.

“I love my job, because I love students and I love getting them outside,” Seaton said. “It’s the ability to allow these experiences to happen for students. Somebody might not do any of that on their own, but if they say, ‘Oh, this group’s going’ or ‘Hey, I can go get free lunch on a hike,’ then it’s totally worth it.”

For more information about RecLife, the day hike or the lawn games, visit obu.edu/reclife or email Shane Seaton, seatons@obu.edu.

By: Garrett Moore, staff writer