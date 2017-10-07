‘Students helping students’: Tiger Tunes is more than entertainment

For students who feel stressed with college debt, the Ouachita Student Foundation (OSF) provides a beneficial scholarship. The OSF Scholarship allows residential campus students at Ouachita Baptist University with an opportunity to reduce deficits acquired when arriving on campus. This scholarship focuses on leadership and hard work in the classroom.

OSF is a group of students at Ouachita who organize and participate in campus events, such as Tiger Tunes and Tiger Traks. OSF underlines the value in helping other students as well as the entire community at Ouachita. The organization is arranged into four separate committees, with the first working with student recruitment. The focus of student recruitment, as with the other three committees, is to strengthen Ouachita. Specifically, OSF student recruiting looks to increase school enrollment numbers. Special events assist in the planning of significant events, such as Tunes and Traks. The other two committees, finance and communications, equally attempt to represent OSF’s motto of “students helping students” as best as they can.

As Tiger Tunes season has fully encompassed the campus of Ouachita, OSF is busy handling event organization and finance. Tiger Tunes plays a role in not only expanding the enrollment of potential students, but also in raising money through scholarships. The show is a locally, and arguably state-wide, recognized event where spectators of all ages experience a performance with Hosts and Hostesses, OSF, social clubs, student groups and the band’s Tiger Blast. Tunes may be the very first experience for some future students at Ouachita, so it evidently plays a factor in enrollment.

“Through Tunes last year we raised $123,000, the most we have ever raised,” said junior Jaret Webb, the Special Events Chair for OSF. “To date, we have raised over $1.3 million in student scholarships since 1977 when the first Tunes show was held.”

Tiger Tunes impacts Ouachita scholarships, such as the OSF Scholarship. The revenue gathered from the show helps to fund some of the student scholarships. This is especially important for those who need the OSF Scholarship to support them and allow them to remain in school. Not only is Tunes a meaningful technique for OSF to receive funds to provide scholarships, but Tiger Traks is as well. The event occurs in the spring semester, where teams of eight consisting of both males and females compete in multiple challenges. Traks provides OSF with more funds for scholarships. OSF also emphasize fundraising efforts to gather earnings which will benefit students at Ouachita.

The scholarship itself encompasses rough guidelines that are beneficial to obtaining the award. A student interested in receiving the scholarship must pass or perform adequately in the following areas, starting with qualifications. Notably, students may only apply for an OSF Scholarship if they are juniors or above. Although the application process has closed for the 2017 scholarship, the 2018 scholarship will open for students in the near future. Another necessary qualification for obtaining an award begins with work in the classroom. Recipients are more likely to be those who excel academically by maintaining a high grade point average. As with most scholarships, sustaining above average grades will benefit students mightily and will help them retain scholarship money.

“Effort in academics shows a commitment to the school,” said junior Aaron East, an OSF Scholarship recipient.

The OSF Scholarship also focuses on extracurricular activities, especially community leadership. Showing directorship skills that influence the community plays a large role in the decision-making process of giving scholarships. Whether it be on Ouachita’s campus, such as club officer involvement or the captain of an athletic team, or it be off school campus, like church leadership, OSF wants to see contribution to the public. Numerous opportunities for campus leadership occur throughout the year at Ouachita, and those who may want the award should take initiative.

“Get involved in some type of activity on campus that you can look at and say, ‘I do this because I care about the people I’m here with,’” East said. “It really just comes down to how much you care about your education and your fellow students.”

In addition to leadership, academic honors earned at Ouachita only adds to the chance of receiving the scholarship. OSF noticeably stresses the value of hard work in the classroom and in the community. Diligence in the classroom can show a lot about a person’s character. Academic achievements can also strengthen a resumé, so the need to receive honors is evident and important. As mentioned before, maintaining a high GPA and staying on top of schoolwork will be helpful to all college students. Academic honors are beneficial no matter the circumstance.

Lastly, OSF considers financial need when selecting the recipients. The OSF Scholarship emphasizes multiple financial circumstances, including unexpected financial burdens, income, losses or dealing with illnesses. Those who may be at a deficit in the previous categories can acknowledge that when signing up for the scholarship. If the applicant has family members either in or entering college or a private school, that information may also be added. The OSF Scholarship is evidently given to those who may need the benefit, which is why financial aid plays a large role in the decision-making process. Although most students are in financial debt when entering college, the OSF Scholarship is an excellent opportunity to make college slightly cheaper for candidates.

The OSF Scholarship does make an impact on recipients. Students with numerous sums of debt can relieve some of the stress through this award. OSF places a high standard in helping other students, and through this scholarship they can do just that. Success in academics and participating in campus leadership not only awards a student with a potential scholarship, but also benefits the scholar in the long run. OSF works tirelessly to organize events, gather funds and provide a scholarship for students in need. Ultimately, the OSF Scholarship provides students with support financially as well as a slight alleviation of stress.

“Every little bit helps when you’re tens of thousands of dollars in the hole,” East said. “This scholarship means that I get to breathe a slight sigh of relief.”

By Will Johnson, staff writer