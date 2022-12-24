This is What I Have Learned From Being in a Social Club

By Sydni Whitfield, Staff Writer

November 20, 2022

Before coming to college, I told myself I would never join a sorority or even what Ouachita considers a social club. The required meetings, the financial burden, and the focus it seemed to place on outward appearances – this world just wasn’t for me. One thing college has taught me, however, is that our stances on certain topics are bound to change and if we are open to learn, this change might be for the better. After a week of rush, I decided to join a club, but I was still wary. Am I going to regret this? To my surprise, it was one of the best decisions I could have made. Despite only having been in a social club for a short period of time, I have already learned so many things about myself and others.

I had to learn early on that a club is what you make it. If you decide to make your experience a positive one, it can be. If you allow yourself to linger on every letdown or every inconvenience, you will find yourself dissatisfied with your experience. It is inevitable for hardships and unfortunate moments to occur. We live in a fallen world, and this impacts your social club as well. In every aspect of life, not just your social club, you will have to learn to see the bright side. You will never see the beauty in the friendships you will be creating that truly can last a lifetime if you don’t invest your energy and time into them.

Along with this, I had to learn there are opportunities all around me, but if I do not take initiative, I will not have the chance to impact my social club. Being in a social club has exposed me to a variety of different personalities which has helped me learn how to communicate better. Not everyone is the same, and we all receive information differently. Because of this, deciding to run for a leadership role can be scary. There is always the possibility of saying something wrong or making a big decision that leaves some dissatisfied.

Finally, I have learned that it is okay to lean on a group of people for help during a tough season. My social club has provided me with a group of people who I know I can rely on through hard times.

Social clubs, if approached with an open heart, can be an opportunity to grow closer to other like-minded individuals and learn new skills that will help you in other areas of life. I know the lessons I have learned through my social club are lessons I will be carrying with me outside of my college life.