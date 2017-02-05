Annual Christian Focus Week to take place February 5-10

Ouachita’s annual Christian Focus Week will take place Sunday, February 5, through Friday, February 10. The week’s events will include worship services with guest speakers and smaller breakout sessions.

“In the season of rush and pledge week and everything, it’s like this intensive week of really focusing in on the things that we really need to focus on. That’s, of course, Jesus and our relationship to Him,” said CFW leader Drake Puryear, a senior biology and chemistry major from Jonesboro.

Classes will be cancelled for an hour each day to allow students to attend the week’s events. Puryear encourages even the busiest students to see the week as a time to be refreshed by spiritual teaching rather than an excuse to get out of classes.

“My encouragement is just that people would at least give it a chance. Life happens. Homework is daunting and grades are important, but I honestly believe this is more important,” Puryear said.

Each year, the CFW team prayerfully chooses a theme for the week. This year’s theme, “Into His Image,” is grounded in the passage of 2 Corinthians 3:18.

“We chose ‘Into His Image’ instead of ‘In His Image,’” said senior CFW leader Staci Gore, a business major from Fayetteville. “We are made in His Image, imago dei, but we chose ‘Into His Image’ because we wanted to emphasize that the Christian walk is a process of learning to trust and obey what the Lord is doing in your life.”

Throughout the week, worship services with guest speakers will be held in the mornings and breakout sessions will take place in the afternoons and evenings. This year’s guest speakers include Mark S. Gignilliat, professor of divinity at Samford University; Chad Hampsch, vice president of the Kanakuk Institute; and Tim Caldwell, executive family pastor at Fellowship Bible Church in Little Rock.

Jonathan and Emily Martin will lead worship during most of the sessions, but the band We The Union will host a night of worship in JPAC on Tuesday night.

The week also will include sessions with several members of the Ouachita family: Dr. Wesley Kluck, Lisa Sells, wrestling coach Todd Allen and Dr. Rebecca Jones will each speak to students during the week.

“The speakers we are bringing, they’ve got so much wisdom to offer. They’ve been through walks of life. They know where we are right now, and they are so excited to share what the Lord has put on their hearts,” Puryear said.

Both Puryear and Gore are excited about the opportunity for specific speakers to share their hearts with students. Puryear, who was a counselor at Kanakuk the last few summers, is excited to hear his former director, Chad Hampsch, speak during Thursday morning’s worship session in JPAC.

“I just can’t wait for him to get here and get to bless people with the wisdom the Lord has allowed him to grow in,” Puryear said. “He is such a great teacher, and I’m just excited for him to come and share and that people will kind of get to glimpse of a little bit of Kanakuk.”

Gore is particularly excited to see Lisa Sells, wife of Dr. Ben Sells, interact with students at the Women’s Dessert & Tea.

“It’s a cool way for her to get involved on campus and for girls to get to know her. She’s hilarious, and I can’t wait to hear what she has to share with us,” Gore said.

The Women’s Dessert & Tea will take place on Tuesday at 6 p.m. in the Walker Conference Center.

For a full schedule of events and more information about this year’s speakers, visit www.obu.edu/cfw, follow Campus Ministries (@obucm) on Twitter, Instagram or Facebook or contact the Campus Ministries office at (870) 245-5536.

– By Garrett Moore, Staff Writer