Career and Calling hosts Ouachita’s first ever Tiger Runway

By Janet Carden, Staff Writer

There is so much to be offered to students at Ouachita. Students are able to be educated, entertained, and meet an abundance of new people and create amazing memories. One such opportunity came in the form of Career and Calling’s Tiger Runway.

Career and Calling is on its second year as a week-long celebration at Ouachita, and it allows participants to get much-needed help before they enter the workforce. Career and Calling presented workshops like “How To Build A Resume” and “Lives of Meaningful Service”. As well as informative workshops, an exciting new addition called “Tiger Runway” which allowed students interested in fashion or designing outfits.

Director of Career and Calling, Adam Wheat, had the idea and spearheaded the project.

“This was meant to be a creative way to have a workshop on professional attire,” Wheat said.

Wheat explained that some students may think they’ll need a new wardrobe when they graduate, to which he wanted to creatively demonstrate that professional attire can come from what’s already in a student’s closet.

This showing was multifaceted in the lessons it taught to students. The second intention was to show that the clothing students have in their closet didn’t need to be from Gucci, Chanel, Prada, Dio, or any of the other major clothing brands. Professional attire can be a great find from Goodwill or Walmart.

The third lesson? Camaraderie among friends, new and old.

Joseph Osborne, a senior history major who modeled for one of the four teams, Diana and Olivia Taylor.

“My favorite part was joking around in the dressing area,” Osborne said.

Models and designers created an experience based on prearranged prompts and one mystery prompt that designers received at the start of the show. There was also a small audience that filled both front row seats to support their friends in the show. There were three administrators who played the role of judges and decided the final winning team.

Ligia da Silva and Bella Howell comprised a team. They won the admiration of every audience member and the first place prize worth $250.

Career and Calling is meant to encourage and embolden students in the choices they need to make as they graduate college and enter the workforce. They’re in the business of helping students get the resources they need. Students are able to go to workshops to learn how to find their purpose.

With good intentions and many great lessons to learn, “Tiger Runway’s” first year looks like the start to a wonderful tradition at Ouachita.