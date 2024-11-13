Ouachita students attend various Halloween traditions

By Jordan Dallimore, Staff Writer

Halloween at Ouachita Baptist University is a cherished time, filled with spooky fun traditions that engage students across campus. From haunted hayrides to costume contests, the celebration offers an abundance of activities that bring students together for a memorable holiday experience. Over a week later, students are still reminiscing on this year’s Halloween festivities.

One of the most anticipated events is Perrin Scarrin,’ a haunted house event organized by the residents of the Flippin Perrin residence hall. As I arrived with friends, we were greeted by a mix of excitement and nerves. While we waited to enter, we enjoyed hot chocolate and s’mores, setting the perfect tone for the evening. RA Kalel Langford shared the effort behind the event: “There’s a lot that goes into planning Perrin Scarrin’. We go out and buy props, try to get as many participants as we can and come up with the logistics of how it is going to run. We spent days before the event setting up with hopes it would be the best it ever has.” This year, a room that stood out featured dancers in Halloween masks dancing to Michael Jackson’s “Thriller,” providing a much-needed break from the jump scares.

Another standout event is the Beta Hayride, where members of the Men of Beta Beta dress up in spooky costumes and create a haunted atmosphere on a hayride through the woods. The adrenaline rush of being chased and jump scared added a thrilling twist to the classic hayride experience.

Then there’s the Rho Sigma Halloween Party, held in the Tiger Den. This event has been a tradition at Ouachita for decades; since before the 70s, in fact! As President Cody Pallen explained, “When it comes to planning Rho Sigma Halloween, it starts with meeting up with the club and brainstorming ideas to make the party unique and special. We create committees for decorations, finances, and music to ensure everything runs smoothly.” The event provided a lively atmosphere filled with laughter, dancing and creative costumes.

Lastly, this year a football game landed on Halloweeen night. Students attended the game dressed up in their costumes, eager to cheer on the Tigers. The costume contest was especially exciting, with Junior Sarah Kate McAnelly winning $50 for her spot-on Beetlejuice costume. It was a fun way to engage with the community while supporting our team.

The planning behind these events involved teamwork and creativity. For instance, at Rho Sigma, each committee played a crucial role in bringing the party to life, from decorations to music. The efforts of students and RAs alike creates an inclusive atmosphere where everyone can celebrate Halloween together.

These traditions at Ouachita have been thriving for years, creating a strong sense of community and excitement as students bond over shared experiences. Whether it’s through the spine-tingling scares at Perrin Scarrin’, the exhilarating hayrides or the festive parties, Halloween at Ouachita is a time to connect, have fun and embrace the spirit of the season. Each event reinforces the friendships that make Ouachita feel like home, especially during this spooky time of year.