Career & Calling gives resources to graduating seniors

By Mallory Gatson, Staff Writer

October 25, 2021

Graduating from college can be a scary thing if you are not prepared. Preparation can look like networking with potential employers, developing new skills for future careers and enhancing your academic knowledge. At Ouachita, seniors have many resources and mentors to help them develop professional skills.

Rachel Roberts, director of Career and Calling, gives two major pieces of advice for seniors: prepare for the future in advance and narrow your focus as you seek out potential positions and programs.

Rachel Roberts, director of Career and Calling, shares a sample resume with students. Roberts advised students to write engaging descriptions of their work and academic experience and to use an easy-to-follow layout.

“Gathering all of your ducks in a row will be very essential,” Roberts said. “If you have any required tests to take, go ahead and take them, there are resources to assist with test-taking and working on your personal statement. Some people don’t start soon enough and don’t understand that networking is not done overnight.”

Career and Calling hosted a resume workshop and a graduate school preparation workshop earlier this semester. At these events, students learned how to craft a visually appealing resume with effective descriptions of what they can offer and what steps to take in order to complete an attractive graduate school application.

Students planning to go into a career after graduation should narrow their search and pay close attention to job offerings throughout the year.

Students listen to Roberts’ advice about crafting an appealing resume. Roberts advises graduating seniors to prepare for their future after college in advance. (photos by Ana Weyenberg)

“ Your job search should be very disciplined. Start searching the industry you are in so you can narrow what you are looking for. The more targeted the better,” Roberts said.

Career and Calling will host a graduate and professional school fair on Oct. 27 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Walker Conference Center. This event will provide upcoming and current seniors opportunities to network and learn about dozens of graduate school programs. They will also host a career expo with around 50 employers on Mar. 8, 2022. This is an opportunity for students to meet and network with recruiters. There will be workshops to assist with interviews later this year as well. For more information on these opportunities, students can check for emails from Career and Calling and visit their website at www.obu.edu/career.

Though graduation looms closer with every month, students can let their anxieties rest by taking the necessary steps to prepare for their future with the resources that Career and Calling provides.