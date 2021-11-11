Freshman boys transform residence hall into haunted house

By Emilee Webb, Staff Writer

November 4, 2021

Perrin Scarin’ is an annual event held in the freshman boys’ residence hall, Flippen-Perrin, that transforms the dorm into a haunted house. This year, the event was held on October 26th. It was open to the entire campus and was the perfect way to get Ouachita into the Halloween spirit.

Attendees were welcome to roast smores, enjoy refreshments and meet new people before entering the residence hall. Once inside, participants were surrounded by eerie decorations and the decked-out residents of Flippen-Perrin, whose job was to frighten visitors as much as possible.

The residents, along with the Resident Assistants and Resident Director, all took the job of creating a campus haunted house seriously. Matthew Cook, the Resident Director of Flippen-Perrin Hall, worked with all of the boys to ensure that the haunted house was genuinely terrifying.

Joseph Webb, a freshman at Ouachita, was in charge of welcoming the attendees into Flippen-Perrin and warning them about what lay ahead. Webb enjoyed getting to know other students and hopes that more students will attend in the years to come.

“I loved it,” Webb said. “It was a great time to spend with other freshman guys, and the turnout was amazing. I would recommend that in the future more people participate and more upper-classmen attend.”

Webb also acknowledged the creativity of his peers throughout the preparation process.

“I loved seeing all of the rooms that everyone made. So much creativity and thought went into all of the rooms, and everyone went all out,” Webb said.

Brooks Bell, a freshman at Ouachita, was thankful that he got to be a part of the haunted house and recalls the fun memories he made while setting up and working the event.

“My favorite memory from the event was the reactions we got out of everyone. We had a strobe light in our bathroom, so people could not consistently see. This made our room so much better. We made a few people fall out of fright and caught some great screams,” Bell said.

Bell spoke about scaring a few faculty members as well.

“One of my professors, Quantel Williams, was the first person to walk through the building. His reaction and commentary to our room and masks was by far the funniest. It was great being able to see and scare friends and faculty,” Bell said.

Overall, Perrin Scarin’ was a fun event for both the residents and the attendees. This event helped bring the Ouachita community together and provided a great night of laughter and celebration for the campus. The residents of Flippen-Perrin had a blast, and they were thankful for the turnout and time spent with friends. Bell also extends credit to the Resident Director, Matthew Cook.

“He was the vision behind it all. He worked with the RAs, made the basement and lobby scenes the best and always makes dorm life fun,” Bell said. “All in all, it was a great time of community, fun and teamwork.”

photos by Broc Ingold