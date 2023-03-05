Career & Calling Services Offers Workshops to Help Students Succeed

By Madison Basco, Copy Editor

February 10, 2023

The Career and Calling team is calling students to come out and participate in upcoming workshops and events! Several workshops are planned throughout the semester where students can participate in activities that revolve around their future career goals and aspirations.

Director of Career and Calling, Adam Wheat, encourages students to come and take advantage of the opportunities given at the workshops. There are five planned for the rest of the semester.

“We have workshops for addressing your resume, interview skills, mingling and planning for a productive summer, “ Wheat said. “All of our workshops include a combination of valuable information and interactive exercises, so they are both practical and fun!”

The most upcoming workshop will take place on Feb. 15 from 12-1 p.m. in the Alumni Room. Students who choose to participate will learn valuable information regarding renovating their resumes

“We want to help you determine what success is for you and then create achievable steps to get you there,” Wheat said. “So, if you are feeling stressed about or are putting off thoughts of the future, then email us or come by Cone-Bottoms 111 and chat with us!”

Students can email Career and Calling at careerandcalling@obu.edu. Career and Calling also has a few events lined up for the rest of the year. The Career and Networking Expo will take place on Thursday, March 2.

“It is one of our largest events of the year with over 40 employers and graduate programs already signed up to attend, “ Wheat said. “This is a chance for students to have conversations about their future right here on campus!”

Wheat explains the registration process for this event.

“Students can just show up and register when they arrive, unless they would like to enjoy some of our delicious food, then they will need to make sure to sign up in advance,” Wheat said. “Registering early also helps us entice more employers to come.”

Wheat strongly encourages students to come to this event because there are so many opportunities in store for everyone.

Last year a Communications major was offered a job on the spot as a trainer for a medical company,” Wheat stated. “While that does not happen all the time, it is an example of the interdisciplinary connections that are the strength of this event. You never know what type of company might have just the job for you!” Students can register online for the Career and Calling Expo and find times and locations for all of the future workshops at www.obu.edu/career.