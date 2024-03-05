Career Networking Expo set for March 7

By Kate Ellis, News Editor

On Thursday, March 7, from 3-5 p.m. in Walker Conference Center, the annual Career Networking Expo will take place, where employers and graduate programs will come to campus to talk with students gearing up for life after graduation. Most of these professionals are actively recruiting and looking to find students interested in applying or interviewing for their company, while some are even prepared to hire on the spot, which happened to a lucky student a few years back. The job fair, which usually sees a turnout of a hundred or so students, will host primarily Arkansas employers and some Texas employers, from a range of all job fields and graduate programs. Adam Wheat, director of Career and Calling, offers advice on how to prepare for life after Ouachita.

“I think doing a little bit at a time makes it feel less overwhelming,” Wheat said. “Doing something each semester that you’re in college, whether it’s updating your resume with us, doing a practice interview, coming to one of our workshops or coming to events like this. We want to help students figure out what success is for them because it looks different for everyone. The biggest thing is just to not wait until senior year. Go ahead and start now with whatever is coming up next.”

Adam Wheat, director of Career and Calling, converses with students during the 2023 Career Networking Expo. (photo by Levi Dade)

Ouachita’s mission, along with Career and Calling’s mission, includes equipping students for lives of meaningful work after graduation. Wheat shares how students should decipher their calling and how to find which career will best contribute to that.

“A lot of times students look at surface level stuff, like how much money the job makes, when instead they should be thinking about who they want to become and the work-life balance and work environment that is going to help them become that,” Wheat said. “It’s more beneficial to make important decisions such as these by looking at what you value and looking at your personality, interests and skills.”

The Career Networking Expo is set to be a useful experience for Ouachita students seeking to network outside of campus. The Career and Calling department is full of incredible resources and opportunities, as well as faculty and staff waiting eagerly to help students reach their true potential and find the best path toward lives of meaningful work.

Career and Calling is scheduled to have several other helpful events lined up for the remainder of the semester. There will be three more interactive workshops: an interview, Adulting 101 and a cover letter workshop. The latter of the three will work in tandem with the Speer Writing Center and special guest Dr. Doroga to educate attendees on how to write effective cover letters for jobs in other cultures and non-English speaking areas. Wheat’s favorite event, fancy dinner, will take place toward the end of the semester, where students are invited if they have attended a prior workshop. At fancy dinner, attendees will be treated to a full-course meal, where besides a full plate, they will also gain intrapersonal and dining professionalism skills. The semester will wrap up with a commemorative Dr. Jack’s event for seniors. For more information, students can visit obu.edu/career.