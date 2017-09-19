Clubs unveil 2017 Tiger Tunes themes
Tunes season officially kicked off today with the theme reveals at Dr. Jack’s. Themes for this year’s show are as follows:
Student Life: GHOSTS
The Women of Chi Delta: BARBIES
The Women of EEE: GENIES
The Women of Chi Mu: DOMINOES
The Men of Eta Alpha Omega: SIDEKICKS
The Men of Beta Beta: PIRATES
The Men of Rho Sig: NASCAR
Campus Ministries: BARBER SHOP
The Women of Tri Chi: TRI CHI TAKES FLIGHT
The Men of Kappa Chi: KAPPA COLONISTS
