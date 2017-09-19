Clubs unveil 2017 Tiger Tunes themes

Tunes season officially kicked off today with the theme reveals at Dr. Jack’s. Themes for this year’s show are as follows:

Student Life: GHOSTS

The Women of Chi Delta: BARBIES

The Women of EEE: GENIES

The Women of Chi Mu: DOMINOES

The Men of Eta Alpha Omega: SIDEKICKS

The Men of Beta Beta: PIRATES

The Men of Rho Sig: NASCAR

Campus Ministries: BARBER SHOP

The Women of Tri Chi: TRI CHI TAKES FLIGHT

The Men of Kappa Chi: KAPPA COLONISTS

The Signal will have exclusive Tunes coverage in weeks leading up to the show. Follow along on social media and obusignal.com to stay up to date.