Student Senate election results announced

The Student Senate elections were held yesterday for the Freshmen class and the results are as follows:

President– Kori Goudeau

Vice President– Jordan Ford

Senator- Luke Roberson

Senator- Kat Allen

Senator- Abigail Anderson

Student Senate also voted on sophomore positions and one senior position that had not been filled for the 2017-2018 school.

Sophomore Class:

Senator- Daniel Thomas

Senator- Cheyann Soden

Senior Class:

Senator- Kaitlyn Thomas

Follow The Signal for Student Senate coverage throughout the year and for special insight into changes Student Senate is planning to make.