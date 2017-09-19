Student Senate election results announced
The Student Senate elections were held yesterday for the Freshmen class and the results are as follows:
President– Kori Goudeau
Vice President– Jordan Ford
Senator- Luke Roberson
Senator- Kat Allen
Senator- Abigail Anderson
Student Senate also voted on sophomore positions and one senior position that had not been filled for the 2017-2018 school.
Sophomore Class:
Senator- Daniel Thomas
Senator- Cheyann Soden
Senior Class:
Senator- Kaitlyn Thomas
Follow The Signal for Student Senate coverage throughout the year and for special insight into changes Student Senate is planning to make.