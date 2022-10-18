Dear Freshman Me

By Madison Basco, Staff Writer

October 3, 2022

I know you are freaking out about all of the uncertainty of the years ahead. Right now you probably have no idea how you will make friends, manage your college classes or begin this new chapter of your life without the comfort of your family every night. I am not going to lie; the first weeks of college are scary. There are going to be restless nights of studying, mental breakdowns over the tiniest things and countless moments of feeling homesick. However, among those moments are meeting people that you feel like you have known forever, doing things you never thought you would have and discovering that those fears of college were just that: fears.

You will begin to understand that being in college doesn’t have to mean becoming an adult. You’re not supposed to have it all figured out yet, even if you feel like you should. Freshman year is about calling your mom every time you do your laundry because somehow you never do it as well as her. It’s about sleeping through your 8 a.m. and skipping class for the first time in your life because you’ve realized you can get away with it every now and then ( I wouldn’t make this a habit).

Freshman year is about taking your time and realizing that everyone is different. There is simply not enough time in the world to constantly compare yourself to other people. Focus on yourself and your own goals. There is no right or wrong way to adjust to this new change in your life. I can’t emphasize how much time I will never get back after overthinking, stressing and obsessing over the things that now don’t matter. Take comfort in knowing that the opinions of others will not fulfill you. Jesus is the only opinion that matters, and you are enough for Him. He will accept you, regardless of your flaws.

You will truly grow so much in such a short amount of time. The things that once terrified you will be so easy you won’t even think about it anymore. You will be surrounded by the best people you have ever known, and you will still question today how you got so lucky to have met them. At the end of it all, you will still have a billion questions. You won’t have it all figured out, but you will be further along than your first moment at Francie on that ridiculously hot day in August. You will survive freshman year, and you will be thankful for every bit of it, uncertainty and all.