Get on the train: a South Arkansas spring break

Sitting inside of a train station in Arkadelphia at 10:45 p.m. is not how I originally intended to start spring break 2016. My brother is cranky, I am exhausted and my mom is probably wishing that we had gone to Dallas instead. Nevertheless, we sit, talking with a gray-haired man named Lowell and waiting on a train that is 43 minutes behind schedule.

Lowell throws on his yellow jacket and navy Amtrak hat as the train whistles to us in the distance. A line of silver coaches glides past the station and slowly comes to a halt. The excitement sets in as I hug Mom, thank Lowell and embark on a thrilling one-and-a-half-hour journey to Little Rock.

Upon boarding the upper level of the train with my dad and brother, my initial excitement turns into a sense of caution and curiosity. A fidgety man creeps his eyeballs over the top edge of his laptop as we pass by. There are several people in their pajamas sprawled out across multiple seats. And sadly, there’s no Wi-Fi.

The observation deck, however, is the place to be. It is composed of open space, with seats that face large windows on both sides of the coach, providing a great view when traveling during the day or through a large city. There are a few small tables well suited for playing cards or getting work done on your laptop. Meals are served three times a day, with a bevy of breakfast, lunch and dinner options.

The Arkadelphia Amtrak station can be found on 798 S. Fifth St. in the restored Missouri Pacific Railroad station. Two trains pass through Arkadelphia daily, one at 10:02 p.m. and another at 4:02 a.m. Both trains follow the Texas Eagle route between Chicago and San Antonio, with prices ranging anywhere from $11 to $340 a person, depending on your destination and seating selection. Small bedrooms are also available for purchase on longer trips.

Affordable, spacious and with many opportunities for sight-seeing, a “road trip” with Amtrak is an ideal experience for college students. Whether you hitch a quick ride to Little Rock or decide to spend spring break with your friends in Chicago, Lowell will be there waiting to punch your ticket.

300 Fish and Counting

Do you remember that annoying singing fish your grandfather used to own? You know, the one that sang Bobby McFerrin’s “Don’t Worry Be Happy.” Or was it Al Green’s “Take Me to the River?” In any case, if it’s not hiding in the back of Granddad’s closet, it might have found a home at the Billy Bass Adoption Center in Little Rock.

Located in the river market district of downtown Little Rock, the Billy Bass Adoption Center/Flying Fish restaurant serves quality seafood with a Cajun twist. Fishing rods, tackle boxes and more than 300 Billy Bass fish cover the walls of the industrial building.

One of the fish is a Chiefs fan; others show their Christmas spirit by donning Santa Claus hats. There’s even a great white shark with the “Jaws” logo painted on its plaque. A humorous “liar’s wall” on the left side of the building features photos of fishermen with false statements about the size of the fish they caught.

If you’re like my dad and me, a simple fried catfish basket will keep you satisfied. If you’re like my mom and brother, however, you might crave grilled red snapper, or a steaming plate of crab legs. Whatever your taste buds desire, the Flying Fish has a variety of options that will not disappoint.

So, the next time you’re in Little Rock, be unconventional. Forget Olive Garden; skip Chili’s and head over to the Flying Fish. Oh, and don’t forget to bring Granddad’s old Billy Bass with you. Your grandmother will probably thank you.

Where History Lives

Imagine you’re a citizen of the Confederacy during the waning years of the Civil War. The roar of your printing press drowns out the battle raging on the outskirts of town. Upon leaving the candle shop, you bump into the local blacksmith and decide to join him for lunch at the tavern. As the sun sets behind the magnolia trees in the distance, you hop on a horse carriage that takes you back to your 2015 Ford Escape.

This is a typical day in the life of a tour guide at Historic Washington State Park in Washington, Ark. With more than 30 restored state landmarks and historical buildings, entering the one-mile plot of land offers tourists a glimpse into the 19th century.

There’s nothing like a good home-cooked meal, and Williams Tavern makes you feel right at home. Waitresses in long skirts dash across the hand-scraped wooden floor to take your order. The food choices include many southern favorites, ranging from smothered steak to chicken potpie. The restaurant not only fills your stomach, but also establishes the mood and setting for the rest of the tour.

A woman in a long, black dress knits in her rocking chair as you walk into the 1836 Hempstead County Courthouse, which served as a courthouse, schoolhouse and Masonic lodge during the Civil War. Tour guides such as this are present at various stops in the tour to recount the history of each location, further immersing you in the rich experience.

Pine trees in the natural state are a dime a dozen, but the loblolly pine in the backyard of the Hempstead Courthouse is out of this world. As part of a NASA research program in the 1970s, the loblolly pine was one of many seeds to travel around the moon during the Apollo 14 mission before being planted back on Earth. Denoted “Moon Pine Tree” on its plaque, it is one of two pine seeds from the mission that were planted in Arkansas. The park also has a couple of magnolia trees listed as the two largest in the state, and while they may not have made it to the moon, they are still a worthy sight.

Washington Historic State Park is open seven days a week, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Different buildings are open on different days, and there are often special events ranging from Civil War reenactments to rug-making classes, so be sure to check online before planning a trip. Tour tickets can be purchased in the park’s Visitor’s Center, along with souvenirs and memorabilia.

For more information about Washington Historic State Park, visit http://www.historicwashingtonstatepark.com.

Patrick Swayze and the Civil War

Camden, Ark. is one of those places you pass through to get somewhere else. The once proud queen of the Ouachita River now has little more than a Wal-Mart supercenter to its name. Nevertheless, it’s my home, and there are a few historic and geologic novelties hidden in this small town.

Located on Maul Road between Pearl Street and Madison Avenue is Oakland Cemetery. Established in 1830, the cemetery contains a one-acre section that is fenced off in remembrance of Camden’s Confederate States Army fallen soldiers. Each year during Camden’s Daffodil Festival, local volunteers portray historical figures that lie in the graves. For a small fee, those attending the festival can walk through the cemetery and learn more about the history of those buried in it.

Another notable site is the McCollum-Chidester House Museum. In 1864, Union general Frederick Steele occupied Camden and used the Chidester House as his headquarters for five days during the Battle of Poison Spring. The house’s Civil War influence also extends into Hollywood, as it was used as one of the settings for the award-winning 1980s TV miniseries, “North and South,” starring Patrick Swayze and Kirstie Alley.

The Chidester House is open on Wednesday-Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information about tours, call (870) 836 9243.

Think Outside the Bubble

During my 2016 spring break journey, I rode a train with sketchy characters, saw a pine tree from space and reclined in the swing where Patrick Swayze once sat. While my travels took me all over Central and South Arkansas, the most memorable moment was capping off the trip in Texas while my parents stayed behind in Arkansas.

Looking at our picture at the state line, I think about how lucky I was to experience this trip with my family. It serves as a good reminder that I will soon have to step across the “state line” of my comfortable life at Ouachita and into the real world.

So, I implore you to seek out the rich culture of the natural state. My travels do not form an exhaustive list. Arkansas offers even more places to go and people to meet. Adventure is just around the corner, all you have to do is get on the train.

By Evan Wheatley, Features editor