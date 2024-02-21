OSF celebrates 50 years of legacy at anniversary event

By Jane Ellen Dial, Arts/Entertainment Editor

The Ouachita Student Foundation (OSF) is not just an organization on campus; it is a legacy of students helping students on campus for the last 50 years. This year, OSF turns 50. In true Ouachita fashion, there was a big celebration.

“50 years of ‘students helping students’ is definitely worth celebrating, and we kicked the year of celebration off strong with our 50-Year Celebration on Feb. 10th,” Jon Merryman, director of OSF, said. “This event included honoring our founding members, hearing from past OSF presidents, former tunes hosts and founding members of Point of Grace. From Tiger Traks to Tiger Tunes, Fund Runs and campus tours, OSF has served Ouachita well over these five decades, awarding scholarship dollars to thousands of students in order to help them stay at Ouachita and finish their degrees. We look forward to more celebrations over the course of this year and are ready for 50 more years of ‘students helping students.’

Upcoming OSF president Georgia Richards is thankful for the lasting legacy of the organization and how it continually builds upon its history.

“The legacy of the OSF has lived for 50 years, and it will continue to live on for 50 more,” Richards said. “OSF has played such an important role on Ouachita’s campus in the last several decades. It has created fun memories and many laughs. But most importantly, it has kept many students on campus for another year. OSF is all about students helping students. Although it is a catchy tagline, I see it more as students serving other students. The OSF has been dedicated to serving students in various ways: Tiger Tunes, Tiger Traks, encouragement, and raising student scholarships. I think that is what lies at the heart of OSF.”

The legacy of OSF has only grown over the last 50 years, and because of that, the 50th celebration was one that reflected on its history but also looked forward to the future.

“We are excited to be celebrating our 50th anniversary; we’re getting to look back at all of the great things we’ve done over the last 50 years but also getting to look towards our innovations for the future,” current OSF President Cabb Batson said. “No matter what, we’ll stay true to being students helping students—our driving force since 1974.”

OSF continues to thrive, not only because of the way that it aids students in being able to stay on campus, but also because students are the driving force in that help.

“One of the best things that I’ve observed throughout my years in OSF is the way that members serve others with a joyful heart,” Richards said. “Members genuinely care about the well-being of their classmates. That is what makes it OSF. Students serve how Jesus served others: with compassion, diligence and great love.”

The 50th celebration honored past and present members and the hard work they have done.

“In the past 50 years, OSF has raised over $2.1 million in scholarships that have all been given back to Ouachita students,” Georgia Richards said. “We are hoping to continue to increase that number as the years go on.”

The organization’s legacy is inspirational, and that inspiration leads students to continue to volunteer their time to help others.

“The 50th Celebration was such a sweet time. As the upcoming president, it was humbling to sit in a room with some of the greatest past OSF Presidents,” Georgia Richards said. “I learned about how they lived out ‘students helping students’ in how they served their members, as well as Ouachita’s campus. Hearing their past stories was so fun to listen to. I’m so honored and humbled that I get to be a part of such an amazing legacy.”