Ouachita Prepares for Spring Tiger Serve Day

Ouachita’s annual spring Tiger Serve Day will be held Saturday, March 31, from 8:30 a.m. to 12 noon. Hosted by OBU’s Ben M. Elrod Center for Family & Community, Tiger Serve Day is in its 15th consecutive year of facilitating student, faculty and staff service throughout the Arkadelphia community.

“Tiger Serve Day mainly impacts the senior adult population of Arkadelphia. Many are not able to do the work themselves and the free labor is a huge cost savings to them,” explained Judy Duvall, assistant director of the Elrod Center. “The volunteers also work in the homes of the disabled and single-parent households, as well as others who need the help. Each year a few of the projects are carried out at non-profit organizations, such as Courage House and Lucas Gardens, as well as area schools.

“The students genuinely have hearts to serve and care about the community,” Duvall added. “I don’t know of a college anywhere else that has 2/3 of the student population show up to serve on a Saturday! I’m really proud of our students.”

“Service is a major value at Ouachita for two reasons. The first is that it is a Christian value, and the second is that the Elrod Center has brought structure to our service efforts and works to facilitate service,” said Ian Cosh, Ouachita’s vice president for community and international engagement. “You have to have a spirit of service, but you also have to be practical and provide the structure that allows many people to contribute.”

In addition to the Elrod Center staff, a team of students helps coordinate Tiger Serve Day each semester.

“The day would not happen without the leadership team’s involvement. They are involved with every aspect of the day. They are a smart and creative group of servant leaders that work hard to make this day happen for our campus and the community,” Duvall said. “They begin meeting about six weeks before the event to publicize, recruit volunteers, visit and document projects, buy and organize tools and carry out the event.”

“Being a part of the Tiger Serve Day leadership team is my favorite thing I am involved in at Ouachita,” said Jessica Stewart, a sophomore mass communications and Christian media/communications major from Mansfield, Texas. “Being on this team has taught me that service is a way of life. While we work hard for one day a semester, our ultimate goal is that Tiger Serve Day would open a door of opportunity for students to choose to serve all the time, all year round.”

In addition to Stewart, members of the TSD Leadership Team include: Daniel Aylett, a junior mass communications and Christian media/communications major from Nashville, Ark.; Bridget Bloxom, a freshman Christian studies/Christian missions major from Benton, Ark.; Glenn Bolton, a senior mass communications major from Hensley, Ark.; Reuben Cash, a senior accounting and business administration/finance and management major from Nashville, Ark.; Jeremy Dixon, a freshman Christian media/communications and mass communications major from Benton, Ark.; Jake Edwards, a junior business administration/finance major from North Little Rock, Ark.; Rachel Gilmer, asophomore mathematics and mass communications major from Princeton, Texas; Leigha Hill, a senior communication sciences and disorders major from Bolivar, Mo.; Jasper Jackson, a sophomore computer science major from Luxora, Ark.; Lauren Jackson, a junior biology major from Arkadelphia, Ark.; Ryan James, a junior biology major from Benton, Ark.; Abbey Jamieson, a junior Christian studies/Christian missions major from Sachse, Ark.; Caleb Knight, a junior Christian studies/Christian theology and Biblical studies major from Arkadelphia, Ark.; Emily Morgan, a senior accounting and business administration/finance major from Mountain Home, Ark.; Katelyn Mustain, a senior dietetics and nutrition major from Lewisville, Texas; Nate Peace, a senior Christian studies/Biblical studies, Biblical languages and mass communications major from Bedford, Texas; Rebekah Poynor, a junior studio art and psychology major from Aubrey, Texas; Dawson Pritchard, a sophomore kinesiology and fitness major from Denton, Texas; Kyle Rapp, a freshman Christian studies/Christian missions major from El Dorado, Ark.; Wendy Vick, a senior biology major from Conway, Ark.; Sara Walker, a sophomore music and Christian studies/Christian missions major from Sulphur Springs, Texas; Garet West, a sophomore mass communications and biology major from Bolivar, Mo.; and Rachel Williams, a sophomore accounting major from Sherwood, Ark.