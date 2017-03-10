Ouachita hosts 170 high school seniors for PLF

Ouachita hosted the revival of the President’s Leadership Forum last Sunday and Monday. The forum connected exceptional high school seniors to Ouachita’s faculty, student-leaders and young alumni who have demonstrated leadership abilities in their post-college lives.

Each of the students who arrived on Ouachita’s campus on Sunday received invitations from President Ben Sells for their outstanding leadership skills they have displayed in their high schools. During their time at Ouachita, the high school seniors explored the meaning of leadership and leadership roles in a college setting. They also enjoyed free time with pancakes and coffeehouse with the president, and they experienced a college setting by staying overnight with current students in the dorms.

Some of the high school seniors have already committed to attending Ouachita in the fall, while others attending may still be undecided on their academic future. Dr. Keldon Henley, vice president for student services, has served as a major developer of the President’s Leadership Forum.

“We had the mindset that even if they don’t choose Ouachita, we hope that we can still invest in them through this, and they will have an even better experience at whatever university they choose to attend because of this forum,” Henley said. “We see the benefit to Ouachita itself, in that many of these students will be on campus this fall, and they really will be the next generation of Ouachita student leaders, so this is a good preparation for them.”

Young alumni played a large role in the President’s Leadership Forum. Organizers of the forum invited 24 alumni under the age of 30 back to Ouachita to reflect on their involvement in leadership roles while they were Ouachita students and discuss how they have been able to use those leadership skills in their lives after college. They also served as mentors to the high school students and offered them what wisdom they have in leadership.

Another organizer of the event is Lori Motl, director of admissions counseling.

“I am really excited about the connections that were made between the students and the alumni we had come back,” Motl said. “They spent a lot of time with the students on Sunday evening, and I hope the connections they made will be lasting.”

The President’s Leadership Forum began several years ago and evolved throughout the years into an event that current students know as GROW. Lori Motl even recalled attending PLF when she was a Ouachita student. While GROW remains its own event to showcase the culture of Ouachita, PLF provides leadership training to students who will be holding leadership positions in their colleges. Her office hopes the forum will provide another opportunity for prospective students to see all the possibilities Ouachita has to offer and help increase the number of students being added to the Ouachita community.

