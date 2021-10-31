Recreational life hosts adventure trip for all students

By Emilee Webb, Staff Writer

October 19, 2021

Recreational Life will host the Adventure Trip Oct. 22 to 24 at Horseshoe Canyon Ranch in the Ozark Mountains. The cost is $25 per attendee, plus one travel meal. The events include hiking, climbing, hammocking and camping.

The trip is packed full of outdoor events focused on spending time in creation. The weekend will begin Friday night with camping at Horseshoe Canyon Ranch, followed by climbing and hammocking on Saturday. After camping again on Saturday night, attendees will spend Sunday hiking the Lost Valley Trail. The hike will travel along a creek and end up in a cave with a waterfall.

Shane Seaton, Rec Life director, believes that the Adventure Trip is a great way to meet new people, connect with friends and relax in God’s creation. He encourages all to attend, no matter how much experience they have with outdoor activities.

“Don’t be afraid to go. Use this time and this opportunity in college to try new things,” Seaton said. “Also, I know some of the students who are signed up to go, and they’re great. So know that it’s a great way to meet friends and connect with your friends if you signed up with them.”

All equipment and food is provided with the sign-up fee, and there are plenty of activities for attendees to choose from.

Shane Seaton, director of Rec Life, and students prepare for a day of adventure on a 2019 Rec Life trip. Seaton encourages students of all skill levels to attend the Adventure Trip this year. (photos by Hannah Adamson)

“All the students have to do is register and show up,” Seaton said. “They can be as hands-on as they want to be. We would love for everybody to try things that they’ve never done before, but we don’t force anybody to do anything. It’s whatever the person needs. If they want to learn some outdoor skills, then they can come and do that, but if they need some time to just relax with friends in creation, then they can do that. It’s open to all skill levels in that regard.”

Students can register with a link sent to their emails or on the Rec Life website at www.obu.edu/reclife.

Rec Life also has many other fun events planned for the rest of the semester. On the Friday night before Halloween, Oct. 29, Rec Life will host a pumpkin carving cookout. There will be dinner, smores and pumpkin carving.

An intro to camping trip and an intro to backpacking trip will come later in the semester. Both of these will be one-night trips that introduce students to camping and backpacking. Seasoned hikers and backpackers are also welcome to join the fun.

Students can stay up to date with Rec Life activities by checking their email for weekly updates, following Rec Life on instagram @ouachitareclife, downloading the Rec Life app and checking the Rec Life website.