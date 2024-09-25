Reflecting on the debate: OBU College Republicans’ president shares his thoughts

By Mason Boswell, Guest Writer

Last week, we held an exciting debate watch party for the Trump-Kamala debate, and we are thrilled with how it turned out! Over 70 people showed up, packing the room with energy and enthusiasm. The event was a huge success, and we even had some fantastic guest speakers who added a lot to the night.

Joseph White, who’s running for Justice of the Peace, kicked things off. He delivered a strong message about the importance of getting involved in local elections and how grassroots activism can create real change. His passion really resonated with the crowd, and it’s clear that he’s gaining momentum in his campaign. Jenna Scott, the current chair of the Clark County Republicans, followed up with her thoughts on the state of the party and how young Republicans can play a vital role in shaping the future. Her experience and leadership brought a lot of perspective, and it was encouraging to hear someone at her level speak directly to us.

From the debate itself, the overall takeaway was that Trump’s message is still resonating with a lot of people, especially around issues like the economy and border security. Emerson Thompson remarked, “Trump told the truth with the majority of what he said. He also was prepared for the debate, especially when it came down to the topics of discussion.” This sentiment was echoed by Nick Ernest, who said, “What set Trump apart the most was his ability to defend himself and control the conversation. Not having your opponent fact-checked while you constantly are is a challenging situation, and I feel Trump handled it fairly well.” Trump came across as assertive and direct, which seemed to energize his supporters.

Kamala Harris, on the other hand, focused heavily on healthcare and social justice, but at times it felt like her points didn’t land as strongly. The focus was often on her ability to address complex issues, but many felt her responses lacked the depth needed to sway undecided voters.

As for predictions, many in our club believe that Trump will continue to dominate among conservative voters, but it’s clear that Kamala’s appeal to more progressive Democrats can’t be ignored. Personally, I think the election will come down to key battleground states. I agree that voter turnout will be crucial, especially among younger voters, and that’s something we’ll be focusing on as a club leading up to the election.

Overall, the night was a great success, not just because of the debate but also because it brought together a diverse group of people who are passionate about the future of our country. As president, I’m proud of how engaged our members were, and I think we’ll continue to grow as a club. Looking ahead, we’re definitely keeping an eye on the polls and planning more events to ensure our voices are heard in this critical election.