By Jordan Dallimore, Staff Writer

In recent years, political debates in America have turned into heated arguments, where candidates throw insults at each other, rather than focusing on their policies. Moreover, it has made it extremely difficult to view them as respectful conversations. As our nation continues with deep divisions, many people wonder: will we ever have cordial debates again? While some believe this is a temporary phase, the future of political discussions depends on our desire for civility.

The tone of today’s political climate is not the result of one candidate, but rather a cultural issue that is being faced. Social media has amplified people’s outrage and has prioritized drama over an intellectual conversation. This environment creates bubbles, where people only hear opinions they agree with, leading to an increase in hostility towards differing views.

Students across the country are feeling the effects of this harsh environment. Paige Tankersley, a Senior here at Ouachita, expresses a common view: “I believe that debates could be more cordial like they have in the past. The focus should be the people and the key issues.” She continues to highlight a crucial point, stating that, “debates should assist voters in making informed decisions.” When candidates engage in a respectful manner and prioritize understanding the other side’s views, everyone will end up having a clearer understanding.

Jillian Tankersley, a sophomore, also reflects on this topic. She expresses her hope for a return to civility, stating, “Will America ever have cordial debates again? My answer is I hope so. Within the past few debates, there has been an obvious increase in tension between candidates. However, we can see in recent years, such as 2012, Romney and Obama were able to have a cordial debate. I think we are in a time period of a lot of intense passion from both parties. This has led to much animosity between the parties. I have hope that within future elections, there will be cordialness implemented.”

Both Paige and Jillian recognize the rising tension in debates today while reminding us that cordiality is possible. The key question remains whether our current lack of civility is just a phase or something more permanent. History demonstrates that political climates can change, where periods of anger can eventually lead to more constructive dialogue. The change depends on the actions of both leaders and the public. If citizens demand respectful debates, candidates may feel pressured to respond accordingly.

Creating more cordial debates requires voters to recognize the importance of balancing civility and passion. It all starts at home and in the classroom. Moreover, educational institutions on all levels can play a significant role in this transformation by encouraging students to express differing opinions respectfully. By fostering a safe space for dialogue, schools can help cultivate a new generation of leaders who value constructive conversation.

The media also has a responsibility to promote respectful debates. Highlighting examples of civil discussions can influence others to follow suit. When journalists, commentators and even public figures model civil dialogue, it sets a positive example for the general public.

While the current state of political debates in America may seem discouraging, it doesn’t have to be permanent. With efforts from politicians, educators and even citizens, we can work towards more cordial debates. As we move forward, having an optimistic view of the future of political conversations can be the first step to change.