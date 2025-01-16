TikTok Ban Goes Into Effect Amid Supreme Court Ruling

By Janet Carden, Staff Writer

The TikTok ban is set to go into effect on January 19, the day before President-Elect Donald Trump takes office. On that date, users can expect one major change: TikTok will no longer be distributed, maintained, or updated by app stores like Apple or Google On the 17th of January, the Supreme Court upheld their decision to ban TikTok. The reason for the ban is the United States’ attempt at keeping citizen’s data private.

“ByteDance Ltd. is subject to Chinese laws that require it to ‘assist or cooperate’ with the Chinese Government’s ‘intelligence work’ and to ensure that the Chinese Government has ‘the power to access and control private data’ the company holds.” This quote comes directly from the Supreme Court’s ruling in favor of upholding the ban unless otherwise stopped.

It all started during President Elect Trump’s first term, when Musical.ly merged with TikTok.

“President Trump determined that TikTok raised particular concerns, noting that the platform “automatically captures vast swaths of information from its users” and is susceptible to being used to further the interests of the Chinese Government.” According to the Supreme Court’s documents on TikTok.

As Biden’s term nears its end, the administration has decided to leave the final decision on the TikTok ban to President-Elect Trump

Of course, this leaves many Americans speculating and confused as Trump recently made a statement on the final day of the Turning Point AmericaFest conference “I’m gonna have to start thinking about TikTok–I think we’re gonna have to start thinking. Because we did go on TikTok and we had a great response. We had billions of views. They brought me a chart and it was a record. It was so beautiful to see and as I looked at it, I thought ‘Maybe we gotta keep this sucker around a little while.’”

The question of whether TikTok will be banned is moot, it may be banned for a short time but a version of it will be back–in fact we already see a version of TikTok in the form of Rednote. Rednote is also Chinese owned, its CEO being Charlwin Mao. The irony of newly named TikTok refugees moving to yet another chinese owned app is not lost on the Supreme court who made mention that this ban must be carefully considered as technology moves faster than legislation and spite is a strong motivator.

On Rednote, an abundance of Chinese users have embraced TikTok refugees with open arms following a statement made by Rednote’s CEO welcoming TikTokers as the ban looms. From tutorials on using the app to teaching Mandarin, the comments range from “tell my Chinese spy I’m on RedNote now” and pictures of cats with the caption “Have I passed the cat tax?”

While TikTokers find other solutions in case the TikTok ban becomes permanent, one mustn’t consider whether it’s possible or if it will happen. Be prepared for if this becomes permanent. One chinese commenter suggested that the company that owns Rednote would make two apps, one for Chinese users and an international app so that Americans could have less restrictions.

Other’s theorise that TikTok will be bought by an American company or big name–and many of us are hoping the rumours surrounding Elon Musk purchasing the company are exactly that, rumours.

Regardless, the key points are this. Keep using TikTok if your heart desires. The only thing being banned is the distribution, maintenance or further updates on the app. The ban only concerns app stores, not individuals. There is another option, Rednote, and, for the time being, it is very welcoming of TikTok Refugees–even if they’re from countries other than America, apparently we post really great content. Without evidence, the government is in direct violation of all American’s First Amendment Rights though they’re well within their capabilities to be suspicious on behalf of the American people.

**Update** 1/30/25

When President Trump went into office, he signed an executive order giving Tiktok a 75-day extension for distribution, maintenance and updates. The extension is supposed to end April 5 of this year. According to a USA Today article, companies are still cautious to put TikTok back on app stores for users to download. “Under the federal legislation, which remains in place despite Trump’s order, companies could be fined $5,000 per users they help access TikTok. For Google and Apple, this could mean a $5,000 fine for each user who downloads or updates TikTok.”

Without companies offering TikTok on app stores, the extension is made moot. Discussions are still being had over who could purchase TikTok and what all that entails for users.