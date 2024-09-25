Reflecting on the debate: Young Democrats of OBU’s president shares her thoughts

By Sophie Uselton, Guest Writer

Important Details & Statements

Whether you tuned into the debate between Vice President Kamala Harris and Former President Donald Trump or not, you’ve probably heard remarkably mixed reviews from it. Even the most radical-sided supporters of both candidates had surprising takes. That said, let’s jump right into critical points from both candidates.

Kamala Harris:

Went on the defensive about the Biden administration and the economic record that it carries with it.

Proposal of what she described as an “opportunity economy” that supports small businesses and tax cuts for families.

Took a dig at Trump’s immigration policies and uplifted the efforts in border security made by Biden’s administration.

Adamantly pledged to sign protections for Roe v. Wade

Described climate change as a major threat and proposed clean energy investments.

Wants to continue aid to Ukraine and tapped in on the relationship that Trump has with Putin.

Defended the Affordable Care Act.

Proposed an expansion on child tax credits, support for first-time homebuyers, and tax cuts for the middle class.

Donald Trump:

Took credit for overturning Roe v. Wade but believes abortion laws should be left to the states.

Proposed mass deportation and stricter immigration policies.

Said that through negotiations he could quickly end the Ukraine War.

Promised to rebuild the economy and hammered on the current inflation.

Downplayed climate change and disregarded clean energy policies.

Promised to cut taxes and regulations.

Overall Takeaway from the Debate

My personal and raw takeaway from the debate is that both candidates lacked decorum on the debate stage. Full stop. Looking back on other historic presidential debates, there were no interruptions, no false rhetoric, no mumbles under the breath, and in past debates, there was a certain aura of respect from both sides, no matter what condition the United States was in. However, Vice President Harris had a better handle on Donald Trump than any other candidate that has debated him thus far.

As President of Young Democrats of Ouachita, it is clear who I will be casting my vote for. But it is not because I am a registered democrat and it is not because I am trying to be a single blue dot in a solid red state. It is because I believe Harris has my future career as an educator in mind, it’s because my mother’s law enforcement job may improve in the area of safety and it’s because when it comes down to it, as a Christian, “democrat” is not a dirty word. Her administration shows equality for every religion and every diverse part of this country from the east to the west coast.

I truly went into watching this debate with an open mind and was frequently checking in on neutral news outlets such as NPR and PBS before the debate started to get some idea of what they were expected to cover. Especially after this debate, as childish as it was at some points, Kamala Harris proved her morals, her love for ALL American people and she did not use fear mongering tactics in the topics at hand. No matter who you’re voting for, remember the power of your own research, your own morals and your own critical thinking. To be educated is to have power.

Predictions for the Election

I am not sure what the election will look like solely based on the debate. However, based on the overarching nature and political outreach that Harris has done since very quickly being thrown into candidacy, my confidence in the election has skyrocketed. In all honesty, I am still on the fence about some of her policies, but that does not outweigh the tumultuous events of the Trump administration that still linger in the Biden administration.

I cannot confidently say my prediction of the election because there is so much on the line. The outcome of this election will shape our future, and we must make an informed decision. I can’t wait to experience this monumental moment in history if we do elect our first female president. In 2 to 3 years, I could be having to teach middle schoolers about these historic events so it is extremely important to me to be vigilant and educated during this election.