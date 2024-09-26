The Blackstone Boys build community through cooking

You’ve heard of the Backstreet Boys, that 90’s and early 2000’s boy band. Everybody can jam out to at least one of their songs. But have you ever heard of the Blackstone Boys? If not, keep reading. Fair warning: you might be hungry after this.

The Blackstone Boys were started last year by then-seniors Brooks Brown and Sam Looney when they had the idea of just messing around with their Blackstone and having fun. Seniors Brooks Bell and Brandon Dyberg are the current heads of Black Stone Boys, organizing the events and running the account. “It kinda started out as a meme,” Bell said. “[Brooks Brown and Sam Looney] would post food on their account, and it got passed down to us since we were the only ones who knew how to cook. We wanted to take advantage of our opportunity and try to make the most of the social media side of it.” So far, they currently have just upwards of 600 followers on the Instagram account, and are proudly supporting Blackstone Products, Ouachita Valley Meats and A-Town Fitness.

“It takes a lot to organize the events and to get the food, so we head that up,” Bell said. “We’re willing to work with anybody that wants to cook with us,” he added. Anyone can pitch in to help.

“It’s really just an outreach to have fun,” Dyberg said. Bell emphasizes the reason students should come out to support their events. “We really just try to put on a good time for the campus and bring people from all different groups, social clubs and grades together,” Bell said. They recently had their first event with every class represented along with numerous social clubs, where they cooked for around 100 people. If you missed it, don’t worry. They currently are planning to do an event a month, starting after Tiger Tunes. There’s no firm date yet, so make sure to look out for that. But while the day isn’t decided, what’ll be served is – chicken fried rice.

If that sounds good to you, make sure to follow their Instagram account at “blackstone_boyz” to be informed and up to date about the chicken fried rice and all future events.