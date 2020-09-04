Thirty-two Ouachita students named to Who’s Who

by Madison Cresswell and Ashly Stracener, OBU News Bureau

ARKADELPHIA, Ark.—Thirty-two students from Ouachita Baptist University will be included in the latest edition of Who’s Who Among Students in American Universities and Colleges.

The students were chosen by Ouachita’s faculty, staff and the 2020 senior class based on their academic performance, leadership in extracurricular activities, community service and potential for success.

The following Ouachita students will be included in Who’s Who:

Dylan Bester, 23 is a business administration/entrepreneurship major from Johannesburg, South Africa. A graduate of Trinity House, Bester is a recipient of the International Student of the Year award and Kluck Service Enrichment Grant and has been named to the President’s List. He is a member of the International Club, which he has served as president, and is a member of the International Food Festival Committee. Bester also has volunteered with Backyard Bible Club, as a Conversation Club partner and as a small group leader with his church. During college, he has worked as a resident assistant of Flippen-Perrin Hall, an apartment manager, Sodexo cafeteria dishwasher and marketing intern for Sodexo. Bester also is a three-time intramural soccer champion; enjoys playing soccer, tennis and volleyball with friends; hiking; meeting new people; and exploring new places.

Caleb Byrd, 21, is a communications & media/integrated communications, political science and Spanish triple major from Little Rock, Ark. A graduate of Baptist Preparatory School, Byrd has been named Ouachita’s Senior Outstanding Man and was a recipient of the Outstanding Spanish Sophomore Award. He is a member of Kappa Chi men’s social club, which he has served as vice president; Alpha Chi national college honor society; Pi Sigma Alpha national political science honor society; and Sigma Delta Pi national collegiate Hispanic honor society. He also has served as a member of the Ouachita Student Foundation, Student Senate and Young Democrats. Byrd has served as a Campus Ministries Life Group ministry leader and volunteered for America Reads, Big Brother/Big Sister and Special Olympics. He also has worked as sports editor and ad coordinator for The Signal student newspaper as well as the Ouachitonian yearbook. Byrd is a member of First Baptist Church Little Rock and has been active at Park Hill Baptist Church Arkadelphia. During college, Byrd has worked as a freelance writer for the Siftings-Herald, Southern Standard and Arkadelphia Dispatch newspapers; interned with a church in Cusco, Peru, in the summer of 2019; and interned at Team SI in Little Rock since his sophomore year.

Sean Carney, 23, is a music and Spanish double major from Little Rock, Ark. A graduate of Baptist Preparatory School, Carney has been the recipient of the Friends of the Fine Arts Piano Scholarship. He is a member of Eta Alpha Omega men’s social club, which he has served as social chair, and is a beau for Tri Chi women’s social club. He also is a member of Ouachita Singers and has served with Campus Ministries’ Life Group Leadership Team. Carney has volunteered by accompanying choirs, leading a men’s small group and serving as an assistant piano teacher for a children’s piano class. During college, he has worked as a church intern, a camp counselor and camp activities emcee. Carney enjoys playing the piano, reading a good book, drinking coffee and spending quality time with friends.

Ethan Dial, 22, is a communications & media/multimedia journalism major from Little Rock, Ark. A graduate of Little Rock Central High School, Dial is recipient of the William M. Downs Outstanding Mass Communications Graduate Award and The Signal Publications Award and is a three-time recipient of the Online Editor of the Year award by the Arkansas College Media Association. He is a member of Eta Alpha Omega men’s social club, which he has served as secretary, and is a beau for EEE women’s social club. Dial also is a member of Ouachita’s Student Senate, with which he has served as student body president, internal vice president, executive secretary and senator. He has worked as editor-in-chief, online editor and staff writer for The Signal; as an Office of Admissions Counseling tele-counselor; and as a student ambassador for Ouachita’s Alumni Discovery Program, as well as a social media intern at Eric Rob & Isaac advertising agency in Little Rock. Dial also has volunteered through Tiger Serve Day. He attends Life Line Baptist Church in Little Rock, where he has played violin and served as a youth intern.

Maggie Donnell, 22, is a psychology and social justice studies double major from Rogers, Ark. A graduate of Rogers High School, Donnell has been named the university’s Overall Academic Achiever as well as the Academic Achiever for the W.H. Sutton School of Social Sciences. She is a Carl Goodson Honors Program Blue Ribbon Finisher, a two-time Kluck Enrichment Grant recipient, a Student Practicum Grant Recipient and has been named to the President’s List. Donnell is a member of Tri Chi women’s social club, which she served as president, assistant Tiger Tunes director, social chair and community chair, and is a Rho Sigma men’s social club sweetheart. She also is a member of Psi Chi national honor society for psychology, which she served as president; Pre-Law Society, which she served as president, vice president and secretary; and Alpha Chi national college honor society. Donnell also is a member of the Ouachita Student Foundation, which she has served as chair of student recruitment; Student Senate, where she has held the offices of senior class president, executive secretary, sophomore class vice president and freshman class treasurer; and Ouachita’s Judicial Council. Donnell also has served as a Freshman Outdoor Orientation Trip (FOOT) leader, a Campus Ministries Life Group leader, Welcome to Ouachita’s World (WOW) Freshman Orientation leader and volunteered with ElderServe, Fit5, Thanksgiving baskets, Tiger Serve Day and the Elrod Center’s Veteran’s Day Luncheon. During college, she has worked as a dance instructor at DancePraize, a development and communications intern at The Family Defense Center, a direct services intern at Percy and Donna Malone Child Safety Center, a president’s office intern at Advocates for Community Transformation and a summer camp counselor at Rose City summer camp.

Allyson Edwards, 22,is a biology and Christian studies/Christian missions double major from Hawkins, Texas. A graduate of Hawkins High School, Edwards is a recipient of the Outstanding Student in Christian Missions Award. She is a member of Chi Mu women’s social club, which she has served as chaplain, intramural chair and event chair. Edwards also is a member of the Pruet Sisterhood, Tiger Serve Day Leadership Team and Theta Alpha Kappa national honor society for religious studies and theology. She has served as a Campus Ministries leader, Life Group leader and Academic Success Center tutor as well as an ElderServe and Park Hill Kids Klub volunteer. During college, Edwards has worked as a student athletic trainer, a waitress and as a children’s and youth ministry intern at Summit Heights Fellowship. Edwards enjoys running, intramural sports and making guacamole.

Aaron George, 22, is an accounting and finance double major from Rogers, Ark. A graduate of Rogers High School, George has been named to the President’s and Dean’s Lists. He is a member of Kappa Chi men’s social club, which he has served as president and Tiger Tunes director, and he is a beau for Tri Chi women’s social club. George also was a 2017 Tiger Tunes host, served as vice president of his junior class and is a member of the Ouachita Student Foundation, which he has served as the fundraising and finance chair. He also has volunteered through Tiger Serve Day and has led worship at First Baptist Church Rogers, The Church at Rock Creek in Little Rock and Hollywood Baptist Church in Arkadelphia. During college, George has worked as an Academic Success Center tutor and interned at First Baptist Church Rogers, J.B. Hunt and United Bank. He enjoys playing music, video games and board games.

Addy Goodman, 21, is a communications & media/communications studies and political science double major from Arkadelphia, Ark. A graduate of Arkadelphia High School, Goodman has been named Ouachita’s Senior Outstanding Woman, is a Carl Goodson Honors program Blue Ribbon Finisher and is a recipient of the School of Humanities Presidential Scholarship and Mrs. J.R. Grant Endowed Scholarship. Goodman also has been named to the President’s and Dean’s Lists. She is a member of EEE women’s social club, Tiger Serve Day Leadership Team and the Ouachita Student Foundation, which she has served as director of special events. Goodman also has served as editor-in-chief for the Ouachitonian yearbook and as copy editor for The Signal student newspaper. She was named Yearbook Editor of the Year by the Arkansas College Media Association for her work on the 2019 yearbook “Untold,” which also received Yearbook of the Year in General Excellence and received five Gold Circle awards from the Columbia Scholastic Press Association. During college, Goodman has worked for KelZek Fine Jewelry and Gifts, as a project manager for the Office of the President and as an alumni ambassador for the Alumni Discovery program. She attends First Baptist Church Arkadelphia.

Katie Kumpuris, 22, is a music major and Spanish minor from Little Rock, Ark. A graduate of Little Rock Central High School, Kumpuris is a recipient of the David Glaze Endowed Scholarship, G&R Jordan Music Scholarship and has been named to the President’s and Dean’s Lists. She is a member of Tri Chi women’s social club and is a sweetheart for Eta Alpha Omega men’s social club. Kumpuris also is a member of Ouachita Singers, Campus Ministries, International Club, Multicultural Organization Reaching Equality (MORE) and the TRIO Mentorship Program. She has volunteered through Tiger Serve Day, MORE gospel choir, Backyard Bible Club and The CALL adoption agency Disney Festival. During college, she has worked as an office consultant for the Prosecuting Attorney’s Office of Clark County, as a TRIO mentor and as a youth worship intern at First Baptist Church Benton. Kumpuris also attends Cedar Grove Baptist Church in Arkadelphia, where she assists in music and is involved in the young adults class. She enjoys singing in the choir, traveling, learning languages, hiking, cooking, photography, reading and crocheting.

Brandon Matros, 22, is a finance major from Arkadelphia, Ark. A graduate of Arkadelphia High School, Matros was named the Outstanding Business Scholar Athlete by the Hickingbotham School of Business and named to the President’s and Dean’s Lists. He is a member of the Ouachita baseball team and Beta Beta men’s social club and is an EEE women’s social club beau. Matros has served as a portfolio manager for the Eddie and Phyllis Ary Fund, served on the Hickingbotham School of Business Student Advisory Board and the Peake Partnership. Matros also was recognized as a 2019 All-Conference Pitcher and a member of the 2019 Ouachita All-Academic Team. He has volunteered through Tiger Serve Day and attends First Baptist Church Arkadelphia. During college, Matros has worked for Independent Lawn Maintenance. Matros also enjoys playing golf and cooking.

Justin McGee, 22, is a biomedical sciences and psychology double major from Benton, Ark. A graduate of Benton High School, McGee was named the Weldon Vogt Outstanding Psychology Senior Award, is a two-time recipient of the Ouachita Volunteer Service Award and has been named to the President’s and Dean’s Lists. He is a member of the Ouachita Student Foundation and Eta Alpha Omega men’s social club, which he has served as president and philanthropy chair. McGee also has volunteered through Tiger Serve Day, TranServe, highway cleanup, mission trips and as a UAMS hospital volunteer. He has attended First Baptist Church Benton, where he also has volunteered as a childcare worker. During college, McGee has worked as a student mentor for Upward Bound, a tele-counselor for the Office of Admissions Counseling and an alumni ambassador for the Alumni Discovery program. He enjoys sports, playing golf, watching movies and spending time with friends and family.

Colton Miller, 22, is a Christian studies/Christian ministries major from Stephens, Ark. A graduate of Columbia Christian School, Miller has been named to the Dean’s List. He is a member of Eta Alpha Omega men’s social club, which he has served as philanthropy chair, and is a Chi Mu women’s social club beau. He also has volunteered through Tiger Serve Day and highway clean-up. Miller enjoys reading, hiking, camping, watching basketball and spending time with his friends and siblings.

Clay Mobley, 22,is a music industry major from Wylie, Texas. A graduate of Wylie East High School, Mobley has been named to the Dean’s List. He is a member of Kappa Chi men’s social club, the Ouachita Singers, Ouachita Sounds and Ouachita Chapel Band. Mobley is a four-time National Association of Teachers of Singing first place finisher at both the regional and state competitions, and he received first place in Ouachita’s 2018 Shambarger Competition for Singers and second place in the 2019 competition. He also was a 2018 and 2019 Tiger Tunes host and has participated in Ouachita’s 2017, 2018 and 2019 spring musicals. Mobley has volunteered through Tiger Serve Day and as a guitar instructor. During college, he has worked as a worship leader at the Church at Rock Creek in Little Rock. Mobley enjoys sports, signing, playing guitar and recording music.

Mattie Motl, 21, is an English major from Arkadelphia, Ark. A homeschool graduate, Motl is a Garrett Ham Scholar, a Carl Goodson Honors Program Blue Ribbon Finisher and was named to the President’s and Dean’s Lists. Motl is a member of Tri Chi women’s social club, Sigma Tau Delta international English honor society, Theta Alpha Kappa national honor society for religious studies and theology, Pruet Sisterhood and Young Democrats. She received first and second place for her essays in the 2017 and 2018 Assayers journal; was published in the university’s literary journal, Scope; presented a research paper at Scholars Day in 2018; and represented Ouachita at the Interdisciplinary Liberal Arts Symposium held at Wheaton College in 2019. During college, Motl has worked as a private tutor, as a tutor for the Academic Success Center, as a personal assistant at Storyweaver Mercantile and as a salesperson at The Farmhouse Downtown. She attends First Baptist Church Arkadelphia and also has served in ministry in New York City for two summers – first with the Metropolitan New York Baptist Association and then with Connection Church NYC. Motl enjoys conversations over coffee with friends, reading, writing and spending time with family.

Seigen Nichols, 21, is a Christian studies/Christian ministries and business administration/entrepreneurship double major from Forest Hill, La. A graduate of University Academy of Central Louisiana, Nichols received the Dr. Lera Kelly Outstanding Senior in Business Administration Award and the Outstanding Student in Christian Ministries Award. She also is the recipient of the Mrs. Betty Oliver Grant Endowed Award and has been named to the President’s List. Nichols is a member of EEE women’s social club, which she has served as rush chair, and she is a member of Theta Alpha Kappa national honor society for religious studies and theology, which she has served as president. She also has served on the Welcome to Ouachita’s World Steering Committee and Student Advisory Board, and she has volunteered with the Big Sister program. Nichols attends Second Baptist Church Arkadelphia, where she has served as a small-group leader. During college, Nichols has worked as a tutor for the Academic Success Center. She enjoys reading and being outdoors.

Betsy Patterson, 22, is a mathematics and secondary education double major from Garland, Texas. A graduate of Berkner High School, Patterson is a recipient of the Rowland Memorial Mathematics Ambassador Award and has been named to the President’s and Dean’s Lists. She was named the 2019 Homecoming Queen and is an Eta Alpha Omega men’s social club sweetheart. Patterson is a member of the Ouachita Wind Ensemble and has been involved in Campus Ministries, where she has served as a ministry leader, Life Group leader and directed a Campus Ministries Tiger Tunes show. During college, she has worked as a resident assistant, a tutor for the Academic Success Center and a mentor for Upward Bound. Patterson has also volunteered through Tiger Serve Day, as a D-NOW leader and on summer mission trips to Tanzania. She enjoys playing the flute, doing missions work and watching TV shows.

Robert Pilcher, 22, is a music and Spanish double major from Little Rock, Ark. A graduate of The Baptist Preparatory School, Pilcher has been named to the Dean’s List and is a member of Theta Alpha Kappa national honor society for religious studies and theology. He is a beau for Tri Chi women’s social club and is involved in Campus Ministries, which he has served as both a Refuge and Life Group leader. Pilcher also has served as an International Club conversation partner, Welcome to Ouachita’s World leader, Ouachita Worship student leader and historian for the Ouachita Singers. He also has volunteered through Everynation Ministries and D-Now weekends. During college, Pilcher has worked as a worship intern for Epoch Church in Little Rock, an intern for First Baptist Little Rock and worship team leader at Camp Siloam. He enjoys watching the Patriots, cycling, working out, photography, politics and coffee.

Emma (Pitts) George, 22, is a choral music education major from Bentonville, Ark. A graduate of Clarksville High School, George is a recipient of the Phi Delta Kappa Teachers in Training for K-12 Award, was named Miss Ouachita Baptist University 2018 and was named to the Dean’s List. She is a member of Tri Chi women’s social club, which she served as Tiger Tunes director, and she is a little sis for Kappa Chi men’s social club. George was a 2018 Tiger Tunes hostess and has served as Ouachita Student Senate external vice president. George also has volunteered through Tiger Serve Day, ElderServe and as a Children’s Miracle Network representative. During college, she worked as a worship intern at The Church at Rock Creek in Little Rock, as a discipleship intern at First Baptist Rogers, as a performer for Fanciful Parties and as a student worker in the Office of Student Development. George enjoys biking, singing, playing board games and spending time with friends.

Abigail Putterill, 23, is a Christian studies/Biblical studies and mass communications double major from Harare, Zimbabwe. A graduate of Chisipite Senior School, Putterill is a recipient of the Zondervan Elementary Greek Award and has been named to the President’s and Dean’s Lists. She has served as a Campus Ministries prayer ministry leader and has been involved in International Club, Recreational Life, Refuge and the ROTC program. During college, Putterill worked for Sodexo catering. She enjoys being outdoors, motorbike riding and taking wildlife photography.

Eden Putterill, 23, is a Christian studies/Biblical studies and mass communications double major from Harare, Zimbabwe. A graduate of Chisipite Senior School, Putterill has been named to Ouachita’s President’s and Dean’s Lists. She is a member of the women’s cross country team and International Club. Putterill also has served as a prayer leader for Campus Ministries and been involved with a Second Baptist Church Crossroads group. She has volunteered through Tiger Serve Day, Tacos for Life meal packing, Kanakuk Family Kamps and domestic and international mission trips. During college, she worked with Sodexo. Putterill enjoys looking after animals, sports, making friends from around the globe and spending time outdoors.

Brooke (Sanderford) Bester, 22, is a communication sciences & disorders and Spanish double major from Stephenville, Texas. A graduate of Stephenville High School, Bester is a recipient of the Compassionate Scientist Award, the Spanish Student of the Year Award and TranServe Award for 75+ hours. She also is a Carl Goodson Honors Program Blue Ribbon Finisher, Carl Goodson Grant recipient and has been named to the President’s and Dean’s Lists. Bester is a member of EEE women’s social club and Ouachita’s chapter of the National Student Speech Language Hearing Association, which she has served as a class representative. Bester has volunteered through the International Food Festival, international missions, the Big Brother/Big Sister program, Backyard Bible Clubs and in Ouachita’s speech therapy clinic. During college, Bester worked as a resident assistant and apartment manager for Residence Life. She attended Park Hill Baptist Church in Arkadelphia, where she has served in the nursery. Bester also enjoys playing soccer with friends, camping, hiking and going to the lake.

Catie Shirley, 22, is a biology major from Wylie, Texas. A graduate of Wylie East High School, Shirley is a Carl Goodson Honors Program Blue Ribbon Finisher, has been named to Ouachita’s President’s and Dean’s Lists and was named a Top 20 homecoming nominee in 2019. She is a member of EEE women’s social club, which she has served as historian; Student Senate, which she has served as senior class vice president; Ouachita’s chapter of the American Chemical Society, which she has served as president and vice president; and Ouachita’s chapter of College Republicans, which she has served as chair and chaplain. Shirley also is a member of the Ouachita Student Foundation and Tri Beta biological honor society, and she has volunteered through America Counts, Tiger Serve Day and Arkansas Mission of Mercy. During college, she worked for the Ouachita Phone-athon, the Arkadelphia Clinic for Children and Young Adults and as an as an alumni ambassador for the Alumni Discovery program. Shirley also is a member of New Life Church Hot Springs, where she has served in childcare. She enjoys running and politics.

Mallorie Svercauski, 22, is a graphic design major from Sheridan, Ark. A graduate of Lakeside High School, Svercauski has been named to the Dean’s List. Svercauski is a member of Tri Chi women’s social club, which she has served as vice president, T-shirt chair and keeper of the beaus. She also has served with Campus Ministries as a discipleship leader, Life Group leader and leader of publicity and special events. Svercauski also has been involved with the Big Brother/Big Sister Program and the Welcome to Ouachita’s World Steering Committee. She has volunteered through Tiger Serve Day, the Monticello Children’s Home and as a Sunday school teacher. Her artwork has been featured in Ouachita’s “Beloved Community” exhibit and also purchased by Ouachita for the book “The Heart of Our Work.” During college, Svercauski has worked as a part-time graphic designer as well as a student worker for the Department of Visual Arts. She enjoys painting, hand lettering, attending concerts, learning French and traveling.

Mercedes Svercauski, 22, is a speech communication major from Sheridan, Ark. A graduate of Lakeside High School, Svercauski is a member of Tri Chi women’s social club, which she has served as president and chaplain, and she is an Eta Alpha Omega men’s social club sweetheart. She has served as a Campus Ministries leader, as a Noonday ministry leader, Life Group leader and Christian Focus Week ministry leader. Svercauski also has volunteered through Tiger Serve Day and new student orientation at Ouachita and as a youth ministry leader for First Baptist Church Hot Springs. During college, Svercauski ] worked as a resident assistant for Residence Life, as a youth ministry intern for First Baptist Church Bentonville, as a family camp counselor for Sky Ranch and as a student worker for the Department of Biology. She attended Cedar Grove Baptist Church in Arkadelphia and enjoys leadership, discipleship and building relationships.

Daniel Thomas, 22, is a finance major from Fayetteville, Ark. A graduate of Shiloh Christian High School, Thomas has been named to Ouachita’s President’s and Dean’s Lists. He is a member of Beta Beta men’s social club, Carl Goodson Honors Program, Enactus and the Tiger Serve Day Leadership Committee, which he served as a community liaison. Thomas also has served as a member of Student Senate and the Hickingbotham School of Business Student Advisory Committee’s Faculty and Administration Committee and as a project manager for the Eddie and Phyllis Ary Student Investment Fund. He has volunteered through the Elrod Center’s Thanksgiving Baskets and the Pack Shack. During college, he has worked as a bank teller for First Western Bank and a counselor at Kanakuk Kamps. Thomas enjoys hunting, trap shooting, golfing, fishing, mountain biking, long-distance running and watching “The Andy Griffith Show.”

Selby Tucker, 22, is an accounting and political science double major from Hamburg, Ark. A graduate of Hamburg High School, Tucker is a recipient of the Johnny Heflin Excellence in Leadership & Academics Award and the Bob Riley Outstanding Graduate in Political Science Award and is a Carl Goodson Honors Program Blue Ribbon Finisher. She also has been named the 2016-2020 Frank Hickingbotham Scholar by the Hickingbotham School of Business, the 2019 Ben Elrod Scholar by the Carl Goodson Honors Program and has been named to the President’s and Dean’s Lists. Tucker is a member of EEE women’s social club, which she served as Tiger Tunes director; Student Senate, which she served as internal vice president, external vice president and class president for two consecutive years; Ouachita’s chapter of College Republicans, which she served as vice chair; and the Ouachita Student Foundation, which she served as president. As OSF president, she was recognized by the national Council for Advancement and Support of Education (CASE) Affiliated Student Advancement Programs (ASAP) as the District 4 Outstanding Student Leader in 2019. She also has been a member of the Hickingbotham School of Business Student Advisory Board and the Enactus presentation team and served as a Welcome to Ouachita’s World new student orientation leader. Tucker has volunteered through Tiger Serve Day, HOBY Junior Staff and the nursery at First Baptist Church Hamburg. During college, she has worked as a coach at Gymnastics Plus, an administrative assistant in both Ouachita’s Office of Alumni Relations and Office of Career & Calling, as a legal and accounting intern at the Arkansas Baptist Foundation and as an intern for Congressman Bruce Westerman.

Faith Twyford, 22, is a graphic design major from Hot Springs, Ark. A graduate of Lakeside High School, Twyford has been named to the President’s and Dean’s Lists. Twyford is a member of EEE women’s social club, which she has served as president, vice president and as a discipleship leader, and she also is a member of the Ouachita Student Foundation. Twyford has served as a Campus Ministries leader and discipleship leader and also volunteered through Tiger Serve Day and the Big Brother/Big Sister program. She has been featured in the 2017-2019 Student Juried Art Exhibits at Ouachita and placed third in the 2017 exhibit. During college, she has worked in the Department of Visual Arts and as a graphic design intern for First Baptist Church Hot Springs and Ouachita’s Office of Communications & Marketing. Twyford is a member of First Baptist Church Hot Springs, where she has worked with the youth, and she also attends Cedar Grove Baptist Church in Arkadelphia. She enjoys watching movies, running, cooking and spending time with friends and family.

Cedar Valdez, 23, is a musical theatre major from Garfield, Ark. A graduate of Rogers High School, Valdez has been named to Ouachita’s President’s and Dean’s Lists. Valdez is a member of Kappa Chi men’s social club, Alpha Psi Omega national theatre honor society, Ouachita Singers and Ouachita Sounds. He also has volunteered in the children’s theatre ministry for Second Baptist Church Arkadelphia. During college, Valdez has worked as a staff member and counselor for Camp War Eagle and as a student worker for Ouachita’s music library. Valdez enjoys hiking, wake surfing, water skiing, watching Netflix and being on stage.

Felicia Valdez, 22, is a psychology and Spanish double major from Terrell, Texas. A graduate of Terrell High School, Valdez has been named to the President’s and Dean’s Lists. Valdez is involved in Ouachita Worship, La Fuerza, Women’s Chorus and the Henderson State University Dance Company and is a Rho Sigma men’s social club little sis. She also was a 2018 Tiger Tunes hostess and directed the Student Life Tiger Tunes show in 2019. Valdez has served as a worship leader for Iglesia Bautista Central Church and as a Ouachita Special Olympics volunteer. During college, she has worked as a sales associate at the Campus Store, telecounselor for the Office of Admissions Counseling and as an alumni ambassador for the Alumni Discovery program. Valdez enjoys singing, dancing and playing with her dogs, Duke and Aspen.

Madeline Wallace, 22, is a nutrition & dietetics major from Arkadelphia, Ark. A graduate of Arkadelphia High School, Wallace has been named to the President’s and Dean’s Lists. Wallace is a member of EEE women’s social club and is a sweetheart for Eta Alpha Omega men’s social club. She also is a member of the Student Dietetic Association and has volunteered at Little Rock Children’s Hospital’s Nutrition Research Center and through Ouachita’s Tiger Serve Day. During college, Wallace has worked at CHI St. Vincent Hospital in Hot Springs, the Arkadelphia Clinic for Children and Young Adults and participated in summer research at Ouachita. She enjoys traveling, reading and spending time with family and friends.

Brooke Woessner, 22, is a communications & media/strategic communications and Christian studies/Christian ministries double major from Springdale, Ark. A graduate of Fayetteville High School, Woessner has been named to the President’s and Dean’s Lists. Woessner served as editor-in-chief of the 2019-2020 Ouachitonian yearbook. She also has served through Campus Ministries on the Tiger Tunes Leadership Team, as a discipleship group leader and as a Life Group leader. During college, she has worked at New Life Ranch Summer Camp, as an intern for the Arkadelphia Regional Economic Development Alliance and Area Chamber of Commerce as well as a youth intern for First Baptist Church Bentonville. She also attends Cedar Grove Baptist Church in Arkadelphia. Woessner enjoys cooking, listening to music and the outdoors.

Jhonika Wright, 23, is a musical theatre major from Bowie, Md. A homeschool graduate, Wright has been named to Ouachita’s President’s and Dean’s Lists. Wright is a member of Chi Delta women’s social club, which she served as song leader and recording secretary, is a Kappa Chi men’s social club little sis and a member of Alpha Psi Omega national theatre honor society. Wright is the recipient of the 2019 Shelby Seabaugh Spirit of Tunes Award, was named second runner-up in Ouachita’s 2019 Homecoming Court and placed second in the Upper College Musical Theatre Women Division of the regional National Association of Teachers of Singing Competition. Wright also was involved in Women’s Chorus and Concert Choir and has volunteered through Ouachita’s Tiger Serve Day and the annual National Eating Disorders Association Walks. During college, she has worked in the Office of Admissions Counseling.