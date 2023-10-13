Tiger Tunes brings both the Swiftie spirit and the Christmas spirit to JPAC while raising money for student scholarships

By Emma Donley, Staff Writer

October 12, 2023

Once again, Tiger Tunes sold out five full shows and brought friends, family and alumni across the map together in one place: Jones Performing Arts Center (JPAC). The Ouachita Student Foundation (OSF) hosted the 45th annual Tiger Tunes where 11 different clubs and organizations as well as the Tiger marching band and Faculty and Staff put on shows to raise money for students and favored new traditions were featured. Students spent months planning every detail of Tiger Tunes. OSF leadership and directors of the clubs’ and organizations’ shows begin thinking about what the next year will look like nearly immediately after the previous year concludes, and all of their hard work comes to fruition in one cherished and exhilarating week.

This year, Tiger Tunes added a new element of surprise. OSF modeled the series of shows after the highly successful Taylor Swift Eras Tour in the promotion, merchandise and some elements of the show. Each social media post leading up to the show referenced Taylor Swift by quoting lyrics from hit songs like “Speak Now” and “You’re on Your Own, Kid.” “Swifties,” as fans of Swift are called, will recognize the Tiger Tunes Poster and T-shirts as inspired by the Eras Tour poster, and they will also recognize the Tunes-themed friendship bracelets that were also sold as inspired by Eras Tour merchandise.

Of the many Swift references, Tiger Tunes most noticeably modeled itself after the trend of the tour by inviting back a different group of former hosts and hostesses each night to perform a “surprise song,” as Swift did with beloved hits on her tour. During Tunes, alumni hosts from 2022, 2021, 2013, 1996, 2014 and 1990 performed songs from their own Tiger Tunes performances for the audience each night, bringing Tunes history back to the JPAC stage.

A Swift-themed narrative wasn’t the only bit of change seen at Tiger Tunes this year. Students were thrilled to learn that Ouachita’s faculty and staff decided to join the Tunes festivities with their own show “Squirrels.” faculty and staff from around campus came together to record a show that was played every night of Tiger Tunes. “I really liked getting to see so many people from around campus that I would have never gotten to meet otherwise,” Bailey Buettner, Assistant Director of Campus Ministries, said. “For example, Dr. Cornelius, who started the whole show, was someone I loved getting to know and would not have met otherwise.”

This event also brings about a competitive spirit amongst all those who participate. On the final night, clubs were awarded. Fifth place went to the Men of Kappa Chi’s show “Zombies.” Fourth place went to the Men of Eta Alpha Omega with “Greece.” Third place went to the show “EEE On Tour.” The Women of Tri Chi took home second place in “Tri Chi Space Rescue,” and the Men of Beta Beta came out on top with their show “Christmas.” The People’s Choice Award went to the Women of Tri Chi, and the OSF award was given to the Men of Rho Sigma with their show “Reel ‘em In.”

Other shows included, Campus Ministries’ “Behind the Scenes,” Student Life’s “Survivor,” The Women’s of Gamma Phi, “Wedding Party,” The Women’s of Chi Mu “XM Radio” and The Women’s of Chi Delta, “Nursing Home.”

This year was the fifth Tiger Tunes victory for the men of Beta Beta and their first win since 1989. “This year we encouraged the club more than ever to approach Tunes by just having fun,” Brooks Bell, one of Beta Beta’s directors, said. “Christmas is one of the most joyful times of the year for people, so we could not put on a Christmas Tunes show without bringing that same energy and fun onto the stage with us.”

Blake Buffalo, another director of Beta Beta’s show, was nearly left speechless after receiving the honor. “All I have to say now is Merry Christmas to all and to all a goodnight,” Buffalo said.

The true winners of Tiger Tunes 2023, though, are the students who receive OSF scholarships that allow them to finish their education at Ouachita. Even with the attention-grabbing shimmery costumes and pop culture references, at its core, OSF’s Tiger Tunes is a selfless fundraiser for student scholarships.

“It’s great to see the whole campus come together for the common cause of raising money for student scholarships,” junior OSF scholarship recipient, Sarah Woodward said.

This year, OSF Special Events Chair Joey Whisenhunt directed the entirety of Tiger Tunes. “Directing Tiger Tunes was a large undertaking, but also one of the most rewarding things I’ve ever had the pleasure of doing,” Whisenhunt said. “Tiger Tunes would not happen without the Ouachita Student Foundation and its very dedicated members, especially my assistant director and OSF Special Events Co-Chair Jillian Covington.”

Whisenhunt was also the winner of the “Shelby Seabaugh ‘Spirit of Tunes’ award,” which honors a student who embodies the mission of Tunes in their work to help put on the show. “I was not expecting to win the Spirit of Tunes award in the slightest, and I think my facial expression when Cabb said my name confirms my surprise,” Whisenhunt said. “I simply did my job to the best of my ability and tried to make the 45th Tiger Tunes the best one yet– all to raise money for student scholarships here at Ouachita.”

With dedicated spirit surrounding Taylor Swift, Christmas and any other thematic masterpiece represented in the show year after year, Tiger Tunes alone brings in thousands of dollars that go directly back to students, and welcoming alumni, family and friends for that purpose is a great excuse. Ouachita is thankful for the work that was exhibited by so many people to make the 45th annual Tiger Tunes another success.