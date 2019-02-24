Worship styles wrongly divide today’s church

Psalm 150: 6 says, “Let everything that has breath praise the Lord.”

When it comes to worship, the Bible is clear on one thing: God is deserving of every creature’s worship. Not only that, but He is also worthy to be praised by the earth itself. One of my favorite worship songs right now says, “If the mountains bow in reverence, so will I.”

The creator of the universe and the one who set the whole world into motion doesn’t clarify whether or not we should praise Him through old hymns or contemporary songs. He simply calls for us to worship Him with all of our heart, soul, mind and strength.

One of the most significant issues facing the church today is division, specifically when it comes to choosing the style of worship. We have churches who are having contemporary worship services for younger generations, while also having a more traditional service with hymns for the older crowd. Though this practice may cease temporary strife, I believe it is not beneficial in the long run.

Growing up the son of both my church’s preacher and pianist, organist or whatever she needed to be at the time, I have always enjoyed all styles of worship music.

Some of my fondest memories are sitting in the car with the radio off and belting out harmonies to a series of hymns my family would sing on every road trip. I also enjoyed turning on K-Love and listening to the latest releases in the Christian music world. Many Saturday evenings, my family would even gather around the television in the living room and sing along with the Gaither Vocal Band.

Though I’ve always realized how blessed I have been to grow up the way I did, it is only as of late that I’ve become aware of how lucky I was to have parents who appreciated all kinds of worship.

It is time for churches to stop fussing and fighting about what songs the congregation sings every Sunday morning. What does it matter as long as what you are singing glorifies the Lord?

Though everyone has a preference, church isn’t about the individual; it’s about the whole. It’s about the body of Christ coming together as one in unity to worship and study the word of God. It’s about lifting each other up, praying for miracles, leaning into your brothers and sisters for your needs and ultimately, being spiritually filled so we have the energy to do what God has called us to do, which is live for Him.

How can we go out into a world that is so chaotic if our churches have just as much division within them?

Every Sunday when you walk into the sanctuary, you shouldn’t be thinking about what song you want to worship to. If you are, or even if you’re simply agitated or saddened that your favorite song wasn’t sung, maybe you should look inward and question your motivations. Worship isn’t about us or our preference. It’s about Jesus.

Just know, I’m preaching to the choir as well. At times, I, the one who enjoy all types of worship songs just want to hit the next button when a song I’m not too fond of begins. Therefore, we all need to be reminded about the point of it all.

We are called to praise Him in all circumstances—to lift our voice to the God who took on death itself so that we could live. This is what worship should be about. This is why we have a choir and a congregation who stands in unity to sing praises to the Lord. This is why we sing.

By Ethan Dial, online editor