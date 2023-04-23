Elrod Center Awards Banquet

By: Kaelin Clay, Staff Writer

April 12, 2023

It is no secret that Ouachita holds fast to the importance of community, and an important method of building community is assuming servanthood. There are many campus leaders and students who make Ouachita and Arkadelphia brighter places through their selfless acts of service. Through the Ben M. Elrod Center for Family and Community, Ouachita’s hub for community service, students are given a number of opportunities to serve and, ultimately, make a difference. Because these individuals’ actions deserve to be honored, director for the Elrod Center, Judy Duvall, is excited to announce this year’s University Community Service Awards Banquet on April 18 in Walker Conference Center.

“This is a special time to highlight our volunteers and say thank you for the many ways they have served,” Duvall said. “Ouachita places a high value on service, and this is a wonderful way to celebrate these individuals who impact our campus and community in such a profound way.”

The Elrod Center organizes numerous programs that entail community service. Whether students, faculty and staff spend time completing projects on Tiger Serve Day, making weekly visits to senior adults in Arkadelphia, tutoring younger students, delivering food across Arkadelphia, helping community members fill out their tax returns, volunteering at the Arkadelphia Human Development Center or participating in other modes of service that comes their way through the Elrod Center, there’s a seat for them at the banquet. These volunteers will enjoy a nice meal accompanied by a reflection of their successful year of kindness.

“The Elrod Center hosts this banquet to honor volunteers and their service through programs of the Elrod Center,” Duvall said. “This is always a highlight of the year as volunteers gather to enjoy a catered meal, reflect on the joys of service and celebrate the great work that has been done.”

There are several awards for outstanding volunteers that will be presented at the banquet for the recipients to be left with a reminder of their impact. Senior volunteers will also be recognized at the banquet before they depart from a place that has allowed them to serve.

“Senior volunteers who are graduating in May will receive special recognition,” Duvall said. “Other awards will include the Cargill Leadership Fund Award for exceptional leadership and service, an award for an Ouachita International Student, awards for those who have served 100 plus hours of service for the academic year, Kluck and Elrod Service Enrichment Grantees as well as recognition of other student leaders and interns.” For more information about the Elrod Center, contact director Judy Duvall at duvallj@obu.edu or associate director Leigh Anne McKinney at mckinneyl@obu.edu.