Rec Life Looking Ahead to Spring Events

By Camryn Manning, Staff Writer

April 12, 2023

If there’s one thing everyone on campus has heard of, it’s Ouachita RecLife. From trips to intramurals to outdoor activities, RecLife provides many opportunities for students to get outside, meet new people and enjoy God’s creation. Director Shane Seaton provided us with an outlook of what the rest of the spring semester holds in RecLife activities.

Wiffle Ball season has started as of April 10. A fun replacement for softball from previous years, it is the last intramural of the semester.

There will be a hiking trip to Lake Catherine on April 13. “We will hike to the waterfall at Lake Catherine to play around and cook dinner there using backpacking stoves with a backpacking meal everyone can enjoy and eat,” Seaton said. “If all this rain keeps up we’ll have a really pretty waterfall.” Registration for the Lake Catherine trip closes April 12.

Woofapalooza, an event held each semester by RecLife, was originally scheduled for Friday, March 31 but was postponed due to inclement weather. It will be held April 14 from 2-5 pm, the day before Tiger Tracks. “We get a lot of different lawn games out and dogs from the Humane Society and give students a break to play with puppies and lawn games,” Seaton said. “We will have disc golf, corn hole, a slackline, bocce and spikeball. People can just come and go whenever they want, they can spend all 3 hours or just 20 minutes.”

CRAG night will be Saturday, April 22 from 8 p.m. to midnight. It is a newer RecLife event that was started early last semester to offer fun Saturday late-night climbing. “I like to offer stuff to people that do stay on weekends,” Seaton said. “At this one we will actually be doing some crate stacking with milk crates, flipping them upside down and climbing onto them. You see how high you can stack the crates and stand on them, and when they eventually tumble your harness rope catches you.”

The final RecLife event of this semester will be the Caddo River Canoe trip on Saturday, April 29. “We’ll go to the upper Caddo around Glenwood,” Seaton said. “We do a full-day event, but we’re on the water for probably around 4-5 hours, stopping on gravel bars to skip rocks and such, eat lunch, stuff like that. It’s a fun day to relax and get to know people and have fun in the water!” Registration for this event closes Wednesday, April 26.

Looking forward to next semester, Seaton mentioned multiple opportunities for current students. “We’re really in need of FOOT leaders and referees for next year’s intramurals,” Seaton said. FOOT (Freshman Outdoor Orientation Training camp) leadership applications close April 21 and referee applications are continuous.