Honors program to host Black and White Reception

The Carl Goodson Honors Program is hosting the annual Black and White reception tonight at 6:30 p.m. in Walker Conference Center. This event is one of the honors program’s largest and most celebrated events of each spring semester during which new members to the program will be inducted and old members will be congratulated.

According to Taylor Bascue, a junior biblical studies, biblical languages and ministry major from Riverton, Wyo. and social co-chair of the honors program, this event will feature a number of traditions that have become a staple to members of the program. The most notable of events is the induction of incoming freshman into the program who had qualified upon attending Ouachita and any upperclassmen who have fulfilled the requirements since being enrolled.

Following the awarding of certificates to each of these members and the traditional candle-lighting, a total of four student grants will be awarded. Based on information provided in the Ouachita honors webpage, these four scholarships are given to applicants who have shown academic excellence and commitment to the honors program. The Ben Elrod Scholarship is a travel grant that is preferably used in overseas study. The Garrett Ham Scholarship is given specifically to students of Christian studies, and the Honors Council Scholarship is given in support of thesis research. The fourth scholarship, the Carl Goodson Scholarship, will be awarded by Dr. Carl Goodson’s son, Dr. Tim Goodson. Furthermore, awards and recognition will be given to those who have submitted their senior thesis proposals.

Bascue stated that this formal event is one in which the program can shed light on its growth and work over time.

“We are focusing on our past, present and future. Our past is our alumni, and we really want to get them involved. Our present is our seniors that are working on their thesis, directed studies and things like that. Our future is the incoming freshmen,” Bascue said. “What we want to start looking at is trying to encompass all of this, and really grow the honors program. And make it something that the school can be proud of, that the members can be proud of, that Dr. Pemberton can be proud of and that our professors can be proud of.”

The honors webpage states, “Incoming freshmen with ACT scores of 28+ and 3.5 GPA’s automatically qualify as honor students.” Anyone who might have met these requirements past their freshman year and are interested in joining the program are encouraged to meet with the director of the program, Dr. Barbara Pemberton.

If current honors students are interested in applying for grants in the future, forms and application information can be found on the honors website.

To graduate as part of the honors program at Ouachita, members are required to complete two honors CORE classes, two honors seminars, a directed study and a thesis.

The next upcoming event for the honors prgram will be Spring Swing on March 28. It is being planned by the honors seminar titled “Let’s Have a Ball.”

Scholars Day, sponsored by the honors program, is set for April 26. Registration opens on February 14 and is open to non-honors students. For honors members, thesis proposals are due February 6, and directed study proposals for the Fall 2017 semester are due March 1.

For further information regarding the event or the Honors Program, contact Dr. Pemberton at pembertonb@obu.edu.

– By Julie Williams, Copy Editor