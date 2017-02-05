Women’s clubs welcome new members

Rush Week at Ouachita is an annual tradition where each club puts their best foot forward to gain interest and grow their respective clubs. For 122 girls, the experience allowed them to explore the pros and cons of each club.

The schedule for the week was designed to give both rushees and clubs a chance to meet and talk with each other. On the first and second night, they had the opportunity to visit with members of each club. After the parties, the club members voted on which women they thought would be the best fit for their club. Then, the clubs extended online invites to rushees for the third night, leaving the decision of which clubs’ parties to attend to the rushees themselves. The fourth and final night was very traditional for each club, as the clubs continued the invite by email system. Each rushee was allowed to choose a maximum of two clubs. Themes varied for each night from club to club, but some examples of themes were a Southern Soirée, a 50s night and a formal night.

Each girls’ club has a bright future with their respective pledge class, and each are looking forward to the next year with these new members.

Chi Rho Phi welcomed six new members, and President Linda Copeland is very excited to see what this group of women will bring to the table.

“Our group of girls this year know there is no cookie cutter Chi Rho. I think these girls get it, and that’s what I like to see. Our group of women is small, yet diverse and always finds a way to work past differences to better the club,” Copeland said.

The women of EEE welcomed 49 new members to their sisterhood, and president Erin Jackson could not hide her excitement about the future of these 49 young women and their future within the club.

“I am most excited to see the way these girls have an impact within our club next semester. We have spent so much time in prayer for this group, and I am so confident the Lord has something super cool in store for our club as a whole,” Jackson said.

The Women of Tri Chi were thrilled to welcome 45 new sisters to their club.

“This new group of girls is very diverse, and I think they will bring a lot of new perspectives to Tri Chi that will benefit us greatly! Personally, I am just excited to build lasting friendships with them,” said Vice President Mikala Butler.

The Women of Chi Mu extended bids to six new members.

“We’re excited for some more diverse minds! All of these girls are so gifted in many different areas of life and have a lot to bring to our growing club,” said President Sydney Allen.

The Women of Chi Delta welcomed in 16 new members this year and are excited to see what they can do for the sisterhood.

“I am most excited to be able to share a sisterhood with girls that genuinely have a desire to be a part of it. I can’t wait to experience my last semester here with girls that have that in common with me,” said President Mariah Gough.

Each club is optimistic about what their new pledge class brings to their groups. As for the rushees, they are excited for the new families they will gain. Clubs can be seen around campus hosting events such as dances, fundraisers, tailgates and, of course, competing in Tiger Tunes.

– By Chris Digiovanni, Sports Editor