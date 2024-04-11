Men’s tennis faces an impressive season

By Isaac Bourne, Sports Editor

The OBU Tiger tennis team sits at No. 21 in the country heading into the final stretch of their season, and with just three regular-season matches left to go, the Tigers are 3-1 in their last four matches, with that lone loss coming at the hands of top-five ranked Washburn on the road in a close battle.

Leading the charge for a perennially talented Ouachita squad has been a group of talented upperclassmen featuring senior Alex Blanchar, junior Phil Exner and senior Fernando Docters, who have all combined for 52 of the team’s 88 combined singles wins while Blanchar and Exner combine together to produce 22 doubles wins on the season, leading the team.

In their two conference matches up to this point, the Tigers have taken down Newman handily 5-2 back in early March and then pulled out a big 4-3 win over MIAA South Division rival Southern Arkansas in a match that saw a 2-1 doubles advantage be the deciding factor in their conference home opener.

The Tigers now have two more conference battles with Harding and Southwestern Oklahoma State, the latter where they will head on the road to Durant, Okla., to take on the fellow undefeated conference foe. With conference championships starting on May 1, Ouachita looks towards another successful postseason with hopes of bringing home hardware to the town of Arkadelphia.