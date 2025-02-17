Men’s tennis hoping to recreate former success

By Jordan Dallimore, Staff Writer

The Ouachita Baptist University Men’s Tennis team is entering the 2025 season with eyes focused on both individual and team improvement. Led by new head coach Jake Shoemake, the team is aiming not only to win the Great American Conference (GAC) championship but also advance to the national stage.

The team’s primary goal this season is clear: win the GAC title.

Senior player Phil Exner explained, “The primary goal for the season is to win the GAC/MIAA Championship. After that, we want to make it to nationals and advance as much as we can.”

This focus on the GAC championship is not just about personal achievement but also lays the foundation for the team’s larger goal of competing at the national level. Last season, Ouachita came up short of reaching the Sweet 16, a result that left the team hungry for more.

Junior Yosua Lumbanradja shared his thoughts. “We have several goals for the season. As a team, we’ve agreed to aim for one goal at a time so that we can achieve the ultimate goal of winning a National Championship.”

The first step is qualifying for the conference tournament, but their true goal is to exceed their previous results at nationals.

After falling short last season, Ouachita’s tennis players have been working hard to elevate their skills. Lumbanradja credits consistent practice sessions and a stronger focus on fitness. “We’ve been practicing really hard since the beginning of the year, and the addition of proper strength and conditioning sessions with Coach Erin has been a key factor in our improvement,” he said.

This focus on conditioning was evident in the team’s strong performance at fall tournaments.

Exner also praised the team’s efforts under Shoemake. “We have a new coach who has put an emphasis on fitness training, so we have spent a lot of time in the gym and doing conditioning,” Exner noted.

Shoemake’s focus on physical fitness is seen as essential for building the endurance needed for high-level competition. With a well-conditioned team, Ouachita feels confident in its ability to compete at the national level.

One of the most anticipated events of the season is the team’s spring break trip. “A big thing to look forward to for the team is spring break,” Exner said. “We will go to South Carolina and play some D1 teams on the way.”

The opportunity to face teams from higher divisions will provide an invaluable experience, giving them a glimpse of the competition that awaits them in the postseason.

The team is also excited about their upcoming home matches and hopes to see strong support from the Ouachita community. “We only have a few matches at home, so it would be awesome to see everyone come down, even if it’s just for 30 minutes to an hour. We always appreciate the support,” Lumbanradja added.

Their home matches include Mississippi College on Feb. 16, Nebraska-Kearney on Mar. 1 and UT Tyler on Mar. 14.

As they build on last season’s progress, both Lumbanradja and Exner agree that resilience is crucial. Lumbanradja stressed the importance of not letting a loss affect team morale. “We’re all human, and not every day is going to be your best day, so making sure we support each other is crucial.”

Exner expresses a similar feeling, reflecting on past season obstacles. “There are always obstacles like injuries or illnesses, and they shouldn’t bring down the team spirit. It’s important to stay optimistic.”

Staying positive through adversity has been one of the team’s strongest attributes and will be key to their success this year.