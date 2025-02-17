Women’s hoops chart new course in 2024-25

By Phil Byrd, Staff Writer

The 2024-25 women’s basketball season is well underway, and the Lady Tigers have left a mark in the face of adversity. Standing at 8-10 overall and 4-10 in conference, Head Coach Kiley Hill’s first season with the Lady Tigers can be summed up by their performance against Southwestern Oklahoma State University, in which they came back from a 20-point deficit to defeat the Lady Bulldogs on a 28-0 run. While the team has not always succeeded immediately, Hill’s emphasis has been on how they have responded to adversity.

“We respond. We don’t react,” said Hill. “A reaction focuses on the result. That’ll take care of itself if we focus on the process to get the result. We have to be in the moment, where our feet are, and respond.”

The Lady Tigers have been no stranger to adversity thus far this season, currently leaving them ranked 10th in the conference and vying for a spot in the Great American Conference (GAC) Tournament come March.

To Hill, however, adversity is right where he is comfortable.

“People don’t remember when times are good. True character is shown in times of adversity,” said Hill.

The Lady Tigers will play throughout February to get a chance to qualify for the GAC Tournament in Fort Smith, which will start on March 6.