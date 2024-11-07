OBU men’s soccer seeing new success under Holifield

By Jordan Dallimore, Staff Writer

The Ouachita Baptist University Men’s soccer team is feeling great after their recent 1-0 victory against Newman.This match marked their first shutout of the season and their first shutout win since 2021.. The defense, led by junior goalie Dillon Staal, did an outstanding job, stopping 17 shots from the Jets. “Winning gives us a huge morale boost,” Staal said. “It’s a reminder that all our hard work is paying off.”

The only goal of the game came in the 25th minute when Grant Isbell assisted Alexis Murillo, who scored his fifth goal of the season. This win has lifted the team’s spirits and motivated them to pursue bigger goals for the remainder of the season.

Junior defender Kristian Baker expressed their determination.

“We feel good about the win, but we have set bigger goals and expectations for ourselves and believe we can make the GAC tournament,” Baker said. “We have put a big emphasis on defense, and that has shown with our results. We are now looking to score more goals and achieve some convincing wins. We are excited to see what we can accomplish in the next few weeks.”

With eyes on the Great American Conference Tournament, junior defender Alfonso Gonzalez-Gomez explained what the team needs to achieve. “We need to get into the top four to qualify,” Gonzalez-Gomez said.

A big part of their growth this season has been adapting to their new coach, Wes Holifield, and his style.

“We have bought into what our new coach wants as a group, and that goes a long way to improving,” Staal said.

Defense has become a key focus for the team.

“We’ve put a big emphasis on defense, and that has shown with our results,” Gonzalez-Gomez explained. Their recent shutout against Newman highlights how effective this focus has been, making them a tougher team to beat.

Looking ahead, the Tigers are excited for important matches, especially against rivals like Harding. “Those are big rivals, and we’re looking forward to them, especially after coming off of a win,” Gonzalez-Gomez said. These games are especially important for the seniors who want to make their last season special.

Throughout the season, the players have shown a strong desire to learn and improve.

“There needs to be a mentality that says, ‘Okay, we won, but why couldn’t we have won by more?’” Gonzalez-Gomez explained.

This mindset helps them focus on getting better by going above and beyond. Many players are also working on their individual skills, such as scoring and assisting, while still doing their defensive duties.

The OBU Men’s soccer program is growing stronger every day, with players and coaches building closer relationships. As they work toward their goals and focus on improving, the team is in a good position to make a big impact in the conference.