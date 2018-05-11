Ouachita students earn top photographer, web editor awards in 2018 ACMA competition

ARKADELPHIA, Ark.—Ouachita Baptist University students earned 46 awards at the recent Arkansas College Media Association (ACMA) conference, including two top awards in general excellence. Andy Henderson was named Photographer of the Year for his work with The Signal student newspaper and Ouachitonian yearbook, and Ethan Dial was named Website Editor of the Year for his work with The Online Signal.

“We’re proud of the work our students have accomplished, and for their recognitions by ACMA,” said Dr. Deborah Root, chair of Ouachita’s Rogers Department of Communications and advisor for the Ouachitonian yearbook. “The publications allow our students to have a transformative learning experience by putting into practice what they learn in the classroom. From writing and design to video and photography, our students are learning and practicing the art of storytelling. We appreciate their hard work and dedication to our award-winning publications.”

This is Henderson’s second consecutive year to earn the Photographer of the Year award at the ACMA conference.He is a senior mass communications major from Greenville, Texas.

“Receiving the Photographer of the Year award means so much to me,” Henderson said. “I, along with my staff, have worked incredibly hard this year for both the Ouachitonian and Signal staff and it is so humbling to see our work do well in competition. We all do so much behind the scenes and I am thankful for everyone who works in the newsroom.”

Henderson also earned several other photography awards: second place in the Newspaper Feature Photo category for “Tiger Tunes celebrates 39 years,” second place in Yearbook Student Life Photo for “Student Life I,” third place in Yearbook Sports Photo for “Winning Season” and honorable mention in Yearbook Feature Photo for “Feature Photo 2.”

Other photographers earning recognition include Caden Flint, a senior business administration/management major from Arlington, Texas, who earned first place in Yearbook Feature Photo for “Sports Photo I,” and Kenzie (Osborn) Henderson, a junior musical theatre major from Heath, Texas, who earned honorable mention in Yearbook Academics Photo for “Academics Photo I.”

This was Dial’s first year leading the web team for The Online Signal. He is a sophomore communications and media/multimedia major from Little Rock, Ark.

“Through the help of my professors and peers, I finally got the hang of it,” Dial said. “I learned the impact that words can have, as some of our stories reached over 1,500 views. I also learned the importance of social media and how it can aid in getting people’s work out there for others to see. Needless to say, it has been a year I will forever cherish.

“Receiving this award was beyond an honor,” he said. “The experience has been phenomenal, and receiving this award showed me that none of my work was in vain.”

Dial also earned first place in Feature Writing for his “Magnolia Manor” piece for the Online Signal. Additionally, he earned two awards for articles he wrote for the print edition of the Signal: second place in Meeting/Speech Coverage for “Arkansas honors 60th anniversary of Central High integration” and third place in Meeting/Speech Coverage for “Alumnus Mike Huckabee visits.”

Including Dial’s awards, the Online Signal staff earned eight awards at the conference. The print Signal staff earned seven awards, including second place for Newspaper Editor of the Year to Katie Kemp, a senior mass communications and Spanish double major from Conway, Ark.

The Ouachitonian yearbook earned 24 awards, including second place for Yearbook of the Year. Twelve of the 24 awards went to Editor-in-Chief Robert DeSoto, a 2017 mass communications and Spanish graduate from Sheridan, Ark.

DeSoto’s awards include:

1 st place, Closing

place, Closing 1 st place, Divider for “Sports Divider”

place, Divider for “Sports Divider” 1 st place, Portrait Layout for “Portrait Layout 1”

place, Portrait Layout for “Portrait Layout 1” 2 nd place, Academics Layout for “Kinesiology”

place, Academics Layout for “Kinesiology” 2 nd place, Art/Illustration for “Year in Review”

place, Art/Illustration for “Year in Review” 2 nd place, Endsheets

place, Endsheets 2 nd place, Portrait Layout for “Portrait Layout 2”

place, Portrait Layout for “Portrait Layout 2” 3 rd place, Art/Illustration for “My Top College”

place, Art/Illustration for “My Top College” 3 rd place, Cover

place, Cover 3 rd place, Feature Layout for “My Top College”

place, Feature Layout for “My Top College” 3 rd place, Layout-Organization/Greek for “Kappa Chi”

place, Layout-Organization/Greek for “Kappa Chi” Honorable Mention, Typographic Presentation for “Who’s Who”

Other Ouachitonian staff awards include:

1 st place, Student Life Writing – Morgan Howard, a senior mass communications and English double major from Lavon, Texas, for “Summer of Discoveries”

place, Student Life Writing – Morgan Howard, a senior mass communications and English double major from Lavon, Texas, for “Summer of Discoveries” 2 nd place, Academics Writing – Victoria Anderson, a senior mass communications and English double major from Blytheville, Ark., for “Going Beyond the Bubble”

place, Academics Writing – Victoria Anderson, a senior mass communications and English double major from Blytheville, Ark., for “Going Beyond the Bubble” 2 nd place, Sports Writing – Morgan Howard & Ian Craft, a 2017 mass communications graduate from Celina, Texas, for “Fighting with Firepower”

place, Sports Writing – Morgan Howard & Ian Craft, a 2017 mass communications graduate from Celina, Texas, for “Fighting with Firepower” 2 nd place, Writing-Organization/Greek – Abbey Little, a 2017 mass communications and political science graduate from Pearcy, Ark., for “Putting It Together”

place, Writing-Organization/Greek – Abbey Little, a 2017 mass communications and political science graduate from Pearcy, Ark., for “Putting It Together” 2 nd place, Special Features Writing – Brooke Woessner, a sophomore communications and media/strategic communications and Christian studies/Christian ministries double major from Springdale, Ark., for “Building Bridges and Helping Others”

place, Special Features Writing – Brooke Woessner, a sophomore communications and media/strategic communications and Christian studies/Christian ministries double major from Springdale, Ark., for “Building Bridges and Helping Others” 3 rd place, Sports Writing – Ian Craft for “Celebrating Sportsmanship”

place, Sports Writing – Ian Craft for “Celebrating Sportsmanship” 3 rd place, Special Features Writing – Addy Goodman, a sophomore communications and media/communications studies and political science double major from Arkadelphia, Ark., for “Freshman Year for a New President”

place, Special Features Writing – Addy Goodman, a sophomore communications and media/communications studies and political science double major from Arkadelphia, Ark., for “Freshman Year for a New President” 3 rd place, Student Life Writing – Lindsey Johnson, a senior Christian studies/Biblical studies major from Sherman, Texas, for “Creativity Realized”

place, Student Life Writing – Lindsey Johnson, a senior Christian studies/Biblical studies major from Sherman, Texas, for “Creativity Realized” Honorable Mention, Sports Writing – Victoria Anderson for “Keep the Ball Rolling

Honorable Mention, Academics Writing – Addy Goodman for “Performing with a Passion”

Honorable Mention, Special Features Writing – Brooke Woessner for “A Legacy of the Arts”

Other Online Signal staff awards include:

1 st place, Sports Writing – Caleb Byrd, a sophomore mass communications and Spanish double major from Little Rock, Ark., for “OBU legend Bill Vining”

place, Sports Writing – Caleb Byrd, a sophomore mass communications and Spanish double major from Little Rock, Ark., for “OBU legend Bill Vining” 1 st place, Video Podcast – Phoebe Huff, a sophomore mass communications major from Jonesboro, Ark., and Ryan Motl, a freshman communications and media/film major from Arkadelphia, Ark., for “Delph Life”

place, Video Podcast – Phoebe Huff, a sophomore mass communications major from Jonesboro, Ark., and Ryan Motl, a freshman communications and media/film major from Arkadelphia, Ark., for “Delph Life” 1 st place, Personality Profile – Addie Matthews, a senior mass communications major from Wylie, Texas, and Michael Richardson, a senior mass communications and Christian studies/Christian ministries double major from Frisco, Texas, for “Hendersons take on marriage at Ouachita”

place, Personality Profile – Addie Matthews, a senior mass communications major from Wylie, Texas, and Michael Richardson, a senior mass communications and Christian studies/Christian ministries double major from Frisco, Texas, for “Hendersons take on marriage at Ouachita” 1 st place, Audio Podcast – Shelton Wooley, a senior mass communications and graphic design double major from Ruston, La., for “K-Unit Matters”

place, Audio Podcast – Shelton Wooley, a senior mass communications and graphic design double major from Ruston, La., for “K-Unit Matters” 2 nd place, Review/Art & Entertainment – Katie Jo Henley, a junior mass communications major from Conway, Ark., for “Flying Burger fills expectations”

place, Review/Art & Entertainment – Katie Jo Henley, a junior mass communications major from Conway, Ark., for “Flying Burger fills expectations” Honorable Mention, Personality Profile – Matthews and Richardson for “Combs couple balance married life, each other”

Other Signal staff awards include:

1 st place, Review Writing – Will Johnson, a junior mass communications major from Little Rock, Ark., for “Disney Pixar’s ‘Coco’”

place, Review Writing – Will Johnson, a junior mass communications major from Little Rock, Ark., for “Disney Pixar’s ‘Coco’” 2 nd place, Sports Story – Caleb Byrd for “BOTR win clinches GAC title”

place, Sports Story – Caleb Byrd for “BOTR win clinches GAC title” 2 nd place, General Column – Kacy Spears, a 2017 mass communications graduate from El Dorado, Ark., for “Respecting proper etiquette”

place, General Column – Kacy Spears, a 2017 mass communications graduate from El Dorado, Ark., for “Respecting proper etiquette” Honorable Mention, Newswriting – Anni Williams, a freshman speech communication and philosophy double major from Red Oak, Texas, for “Berry Bible renovations to begin”

For more information on Ouachita’s student publications or Rogers Department of Communications, contact Dr. Deborah Root at rootd@obu.edu or (870) 245-5510.