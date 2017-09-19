Threat of storms reschedules first home football game

ARKADELPHIA, Ark. – With the threat of heavy rainfall and severe storms moving into the area later this week, the Ouachita Tiger Football home opener versus Northwestern Oklahoma State University has been rescheduled. The game will now be played on Wednesday, August 30, one day prior to the originally scheduled date. Kick off for Wednesday’s game will be at 5:00 p.m.

“The safety of the student-athletes, the student body and the fans is our number one priority,” Ouachita Baptist Athletic Director David Sharp said. “Moving the game up a day allows us to provide the safest and best game-day environment for everyone involved.”

The pep rally originally scheduled for Wednesday, August 30, at 6:00 p.m. will now be held Tuesday, August 29, at 6:00 p.m.

Any further updates will be made available through obutigers.com and the athletic department’s Twitter and Facebook accounts.

by Kyle Parris, Sports Information Director